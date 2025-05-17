Non-league club 'delighted' as community work recognised at national awards

Chorley Community Foundation trustee Alistair Leggett (right) accepted the award on the club's behalf | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Chorley have gone above and beyond in ensuring that there is something for everyone at Victory Park

Chorley have proven their place at the heart of their community after earning the Moving Forward Sports Community Club of the Year award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

The Lancashire side have gone above and beyond in ensuring that there is something for everyone at Victory Park, whether it's the Chorley Community Friendship Group, Blokes United, Walking Football, AndysManClub or Soccer Schools, all provided by the Chorley FC Community Foundation.

Last Christmas saw the club go viral on X after announcing that they would be throwing open their doors for anyone that wanted to join them and one of the foundation's trustees Alistair Leggett, who accepted the award at the NGAs, emphasized Chorley's commitment to serving all members of its community for whatever they might need.

He explained: “A football club is the heart and hub of the community and it can’t just be a place where people go to watch a game on a Saturday.

“The foundation and the club work in association to support and assist the community in any way that we can. We run a number of sessions including walking football each week to bring together people who perhaps have gone past the stage of playing competitive football.

“As part of society, it’s imperative that the local football club does its bit. It’s vital and it has to give something back, whether it’s something tangible or providing support like we did on Christmas.

“There were people who attended on Christmas Day who had no interest in football and never been to a football club before but they were just delighted to be part of something."

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-League season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the Football League.

The ceremony is held annually by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s edition hosted at Plough Lane – home of AFC Wimbledon.

Leggett added: “It’s a real privilege. I speak for all the trustees and everyone associated with the foundation that we don’t do it for the awards or recognition.

“When we see the appreciation shown to us and you consider how many clubs there are in the country all doing exceptionally good work, this just gives you a warm feeling to know that you have contributed in some way.

“I’m delighted to have been here and to accept this award.”

