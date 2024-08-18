Christian Kukuk still reeling off surprise success at Paris 2024

ph.Ljuba Buzzola/Longines Global

Christian Kukuk went into Paris 2024 looking for a team medal but walked away with indvidual glory.

The 32-year-old from Riesenbeck clinched individual gold in the French captial, just one of three riders to jump clear in the final and taking victory in a jump off.

And with fans now recognising him in every supermarket and bakery, Kukuk admitted that he is slowly but surely allowing himself to understand the reality of success.

"The moments when I realise what I did last week keep happening more and more. It's sinking in.

"Every time I give an interview I remember that I can do that because I did something special.

"It's never easy if you go in expecting to win a gold medal and I went there with a lot of expectations.

"As a team we were expecting a medal which did not work out but for an individual medal, it was amazing.

"There are still big parties to come to celebrate but I had two events in my hometowns of Warendorf and Riesenbeck," he said.

"Many people came to cheer for me and were really happy and it was something really cool.

"In my local bakery, grocery store, it feels like everywhere people are recognising me and saw what I did in Paris."

Just weeks after storming to individual Olympic glory at Paris 2024, Kukuk was jumping in front of the Royal Hospital Chelsea at the London leg of the 2024 Global Champions Tour.

And likening it to 'the Champions League' of football, Kukuk revealed that the Tour is one of the most exciting events on the calendar.

"The Global Champions Tour is a bit like the Champions League in football," he said.

"There are different stages were we compete against each other and teams competing which is something really special in our sport.

"Everyone is fighting for that and if you end up winning the overall like we did last year, it says that you had a great season and not just one good show.

"Consistency is really important and that's what makes it so exciting to me.

"My favourite venue is Riesenbeck."

