Christie learning to live with having something to lose

Christie triumphed in last year's tournament having experienced a rotten run of form in the build-up | BadmintonPhoto

Christie began his men’s singles title defence with a win at the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonatan Christie is well aware he has something to lose after getting his YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships title defence off to a winning start.

The Indonesian beat his compatriot Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final of the 2024 tournament to emphatically end a barren run. Now, he arrives at the All England with the trophy in his possession and as the man everyone wants to beat in the men’s singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very prestigious tournament and every player wants to be the champion here,” Christie said. “If you have got the title, then maybe you have everything. I’m so glad I have the opportunity to be the champion. Being the champion is quite different from last year.

“Last year, I came here with nothing. The first four tournaments of last year, I lost in the first round and second rounds. I came here with nothing to lose, I just pushed myself 100% but this year is really different.”

Not only is Christie the champion but he has arrived in Birmingham on a run of strong performances. He reached the semi-finals of the YONEX-Sunrise India Open in January before going one place better at his home tournament, the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters.

There he lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in three games, with the World No.5 set to be in action in the men’s singles on Wednesday. Christie kicked off the defence of his title against Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a comfortable opening game, Christie had to fight to wrap the match up in two games. He eventually did so, triumphing 21-11 21-19 to reach the second round.

While pleased to be through, Christie was well aware he has things to work on if he wants to follow Lee Chong Wei as the last player to defend his men’s singles title, doing so in 2011.

Christie added: “I’m very thankful to be here and be competing at the All England again and defending my title this year. It is not easy but today I think I did very well but on the second set, I had three or four mistakes so I must learn from this for my next match.

“In the second set, Leong played a different style from the first set, he was more active and made very few mistakes. So it wasn’t easy to play against him but I think I can still improve particularly on my focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just focus on going match by match and who I have to play and that is it.”

Last tickets available for the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025. Book now to guarantee your seat to watch the world’s best badminton players compete! All England Open Badminton New | All England Badminton