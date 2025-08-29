Claire Small confident Ireland can produce special World Cup performance

Northern Ireland legend Claire Small at Enniskillen Rugby Club | William Cherry/Presseye

Scott Bemand's squad laid down a brilliant marker in their opening pool game against Japan, dominating play with a 42-14 win in Northampton.

By Megan Armitage

Former international Claire Small is confident that Ireland can produce something special at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Over the last 30 years, by investing over £6 billion into grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls’ sport – playing a significant role in Ireland's change of fortune on the field.

The financial assistance is a vital investment for the women and girls’ game, as without a thriving amateur scene, the incredible milestones that Bemand's side have achieved in the past three years would not be possible.

After not qualifying for the 2021 World Cup, to now being one of the biggest threats of the tournament, Small (nee McLaughlin) is excited to see just how far Ireland can go this time round.

"This Ireland team has shown that they have the potential to go far," said Small, who was at Enniskillen Rugby Club as part of The National Lottery's celebration of the impact of funding in Northern Ireland over the years.

"What they have done over the past couple of years has been huge, going from being bottom of the Six Nations and not making the last world cup to coming second in the WXV and winning against New Zealand just over a year ago.

"I do think if they perform to their full potential, they could absolutely do something special in this World Cup."

With rallying confidence from their opening game victory, Ireland now look ahead to Spain this weekend.

The last time the two sides faced each other, Las Leonas came out on top and helped deny Ireland a spot at the 2021 World Cup.

With the opportunity to right those wrongs at Franklins' Gardens, Small has urged Ireland to not underestimate their opponents and carry forward their positives this weekend.

"Because of the past with Spain, they're not going to take this team for granted," she said.

"They're going to show them respect, and they're going to go out and obviously try and get an impressive win and a good performance.

"Last week we saw some lovely running rugby from the back and Eve Higgins was unbelievable.

"They do have a real variety in how they play, which they'll want to continue against Spain."

Part of Bemand's squad for this 2025 World Cup is former Enniskillen player Claire Boles.

The 27-year-old, who made her Ireland debut in the 2019 Women's Six Nations and competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, learnt her trade in the County Fermanagh club, who have received over £100,000 in National Lottery funding, and is a direct product of how important grassroots teams are to the growth of women's rugby.

Ahead of Ireland's clash with Spain, Small was part of a training session with current Enniskillen players to celebrate how more than £170 million of National Lottery funding has transformed grassroots rugby across the UK.

And Small was thrilled to witnessing the talent pipeline that Enniskillen has become firsthand, in a bid to inspire others.The club currently has six players in the Ulster Squad, with multiple players including Sophie Barrett and India Daley also progressing through the pathway.

"The funding has allowed for a real growth within the women's and girls’ game across Northern Ireland, but particularly here at Enniskillen Rugby Club," she said.

"They have been such a pipeline for women and girls going on to play for Provincial and international teams.

"The £491,000 invested into the women's game over the last two years has allowed clubs to increase their participation, improve facilities and allow for higher quality coaching, which allows those girls to get up to a certain level and put themselves in the best footing to play at the highest level.

"Being able to see the pathway and seeing girls that are playing at the highest level and seeing that there is that potential from the first day that a girl goes on to a rugby pitch, is incredible."

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £6 billion of National Lottery funding has been invested into grassroots sport. More than £170 million of National Lottery funding has transformed grassroots rugby across the UK, including vital investment into the women and girls’ game and creating the infrastructure that's now producing world-class female players.