Claire Taggart vows to bounce back after defeat in the bronze medal match

ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

Taggart will return in the mixed team event alongside Kayleigh Haggo and David Smith

Larne’s Claire Taggart vowed to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat in the bronze medal match at the Paralympics.

The 2022 world champion was hotly tipped to win a medal in the women’s BC2 event but fell just short of the podium at her third Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having led 2-1, Taggart fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Korea’s Soyeong Jeong to see her hopes of gold or silver evaporate.

She had a slow start to blame for her 5-2 defeat to Gischa Zayana of Indonesia in the medal match.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” said Taggart.

“I think it’s pretty hard to see any positives right now but hopefully in the future, I will. I’m just feeling absolutely gutted and devastated.

“I’m just absolutely gutted for me, but also for my family and for the community that I live in that really support me and are massive advocates of me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

Fourth place is Taggart’s best finish at the Paralympics after she finished 20th in the individual event in Tokyo.

Her Games is not yet over, with the mixed team BC1-BC2 event still to come in which she will combine with David Smith and Kayleigh Haggo.

Taggart said: “There are tears in my eyes and I’m going to try to push on.

“It’s always a good opportunity to play in the team and it is definitely something which does pick up my mood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Taggart, Smith will be on a redemption mission in the team event after he also finished fourth.

GB have won world and European silver medals in the team event in recent years to fuel hope of a positive performance to end the Games.

“Unfortunately, this time round it was not to be, but we still have the team event to go and I think we have a good chance,” said Smith.

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for Good Causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk