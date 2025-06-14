Clervie Ngounoue named Rising Star at 2025 Tennis Black List Awards

LTA

A rising star from Washington D.C. was among those acclaimed at the 2025 Tennis Black List awards.

Clervie Ngounoue became a Wimbledon Juniors champion in 2023 and is an emerging talent in tennis, having reached the top of the ITF Junior Circuit world rankings that same year, while also picking up the girls' doubles title at the 2023 French Open alongside partner Tyra Caterina Grant.

The Rising Star award aims to promote and display emerging player talent in the UK and internationally for players up to 21 years old, and Ngounoue was one of two names to receive the award, alongside Kenyan Angella Okutoyi, at this year's Tennis Black Awards, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

“I'm so honoured to receive a prestigious award like this one alongside such inspiring and impactful individuals,” said Ngounoue.

“As an African American female athlete, it's so important to me that we continue to celebrate initiatives like this one that have such an impact on so many people by breaking down barriers in sports.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Ngounoue added: “A heartfelt thank you to the Tennis Black List founders Richard and Anne-Marie for this initiative in particular.

I'm so grateful that you guys continue to uplift and celebrate excellence in black and mixed black communities in tennis both on and off the court.”

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.