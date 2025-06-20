Club World Cup 2025: Who are Auckland City?

Fans at the 2025 Club World Cup (Photo by Getty Images)

For Auckland City’s semi-professional players, Monday night was surreal. They had gone from working ordinary, 9 to 5 jobs in New Zealand to playing against football’s biggest superstars, being watched by millions of people around the world.

While their 10-0 loss to Bayern Munich may have served as a sobering reminder of the gulf in quality between football’s giants and its grassroots minnows, for Auckland City, simply being able to compete at a tournament of such magnitude is a victory in itself.

Auckland’s players found themselves at the centre of the world’s attention, with journalists and fans alike all asking the same questions. Who are Auckland City? Why are they here? How does a semi-professional team manage to qualify for a tournament alongside clubs worth more than $6.5 billion?

Their journey to this point has been intriguing, and is filled with dominance, determination and a venerable underdog spirit.

Auckland City (Photo by Getty Images)

Founded in 2004, Auckland City hit the ground running and quickly established themselves as a powerhouse of Oceanic football. Their record of 10 national championships and 13 OFC Champions League titles makes them the most successful football club in the continent.

Despite being an ameteur side, Auckland's professional setup boasts better facilities, coaching, and recruitment than their regional rivals, and has given them a major edge for over a decade.

Their path to this year’s tournament was secured through their victory in the 2023 OFC Champions League- their eleventh title in the competition. That win earned them the right to represent the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) on the world’s biggest stage.

Unbeknown to most football fans, Auckland are no novices when it comes to the Club World Cup, with this being their 3rd tournament.

Astonishingly, Auckland managed to finish 3rd in the 2014 edition of the tournament in what remains one of football’s best kept underdog secrets.

Back in New Zealand the popularity of their success cannot be understated, with their fanbase practically doubling overnight. This has allowed the club to invest significantly into their own youth system, improving grassroots football across the city of Auckland and beyond.