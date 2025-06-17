Club World Cup: Here’s 3 reasons why attendances have been so poor

Empty stands at the Chelsea v LAFC game (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Club World Cup opener against LAFC attracted a surprisingly low crowd, with around 50,000 seats left unfilled, raising questions about the tournament’s poor attendance and lack of global excitement.

Lack of prestige:

Many football fans seem to hold the Club World Cup in low esteem, especially when compared to European competitions like the Champions League, and domestic competitions like the FA Cup.

A number of football’s global powerhouses, such as Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Liverpool are noticeably absent from the competition. That paired alongside FIFA's inclusion of weaker siders like the semi-professional Auckland City, has left critics dismissive of the tournament’s strength and competitiveness.

Void of local interest:

The location of the Club World Cup is a huge factor in the tournament’s exposure. Many Americans are seemingly uninterested in the matches, and the vast majority of European fans cannot and will not travel thousands of miles to watch their sides play.

Timing:

One of the biggest reasons behind poor attendance has been the kick off times. Chelsea’s match in Atlanta on Monday started at 3pm local time, when most fans would have been in school or work.

Additionally, the already packed schedule of international fixtures and impending preseason preparations means that the competition is struggling to distinguish itself and find its place in the footballing calendar.

Despite this, FIFA bosses are reportedly pleased with the tournament so far, and are hopeful that attendances will increase in the latter stages.