Clubs to call on Carsley as he departs to England job

Lee Carsley could soon be in one of football’s top jobs after stepping down from his temporary post as England boss. Big clubs will now come calling, according to a former international teammate.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clinton Morrison and Carsley both turned out for Birmingham City, Coventry City, and the Republic of Ireland, and the striker-turned-tv pundit reckons his old pal has attracted the attention of chairmen throughout the nation after his interim stint with the Three Lions ended with a 5-0 thumping of the Irish.

“I feel like he would have been ready for it [permanently], in my eyes. I think the job he's done is fantastic,” said Morrison. “I saw him after the game, and I told him the only way is up. I know he will probably go back with the England Under-21s, but he will probably get a lot of job offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The England job is just as big as being the Prime Minister of the country! I don't care what anyone says. You get scrutinised everywhere you go, and you've got people following you down the street, people telling you you're not good enough. It's one of the biggest jobs ever.”

Lee Carsley on England duty

Incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel has attracted criticism after delaying the start to his tenure for two months. The 51-year-old has an 18-month deal that will take him to the end of the World Cup in 2026.

As interim head coach, Carsley won four out of five Nations League matches and attracted praise for making bold decisions – leaving skipper Harry Kane on the bench – and introducing new blood.

“There is pressure on Tuchel, because if Tuchel doesn’t deliver, then Lee’s name might come back into the reckoning again,” Morrison added. “You have got to give Tuchel time, but I think Lee Carsley can walk away with his head held high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he has given a lot of options for Tuchel by bringing in a lot of players from the Under-21s who have come in, excelled, and done brilliantly. Someone like (Noni) Madueke, now he's putting pressure on people to be in that squad because he's been exciting.

“You have to wish him well and good luck, but I’m happy for my mate Lee Carsley, I thought the job he did was brilliant. I did ask him why he had to beat Ireland so heavily!”