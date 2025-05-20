Coach 'proudest man in the world' after national rugby final win

Old Otliensians lift the Papa Johns Men’s Counties 3 & Below Championship trophy | Leo Wilkinson Photography

The Otley team’s victory was spearheaded by four tires from Will Howarth

By Mohamed Hamza at Twickenham

Old Otliensians head coach Andy Hinchcliffe declared himself 'the proudest man in the world' after his side outmatched Old Georgians 35-26 in the Papa Johns Men’s Counties 3 & Below Championship Final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

A formidable four-try burst from wing and leading county try scorer Will Howarth alongside an effort from Luke Cowdell helped Old Otliensians hold off their opponents in a thrilling back-and-forth battle at the home of English rugby. Having watched his side take the final step in their journey to become champions, Hinchcliffe's pride in his players was plain to see.

“I can’t put it into words. I’m over the moon!”, enthused Hinchcliffe. “I’m the proudest man in the world. It was an extremely hard game and a wonderful contest that was perfect for where we were at.

“Just a great game between two very good sides and it could’ve easily gone either way but I’m absolutely delighted for the players. We've been through a lot in the last couple of years so it has been quite emotional.

“Will has had a great season. He is a very dangerous player but he is given the opportunity by the players around him and he is exceptionally quick and scores a lot of tries from half chances but the lads put him in a position to do that and he’ll say the same himself.

The Papa Johns Community Cup is a year-long festival of community rugby and was part of the season restructure in 2023 where player feedback indicated a preference to condense the league season and create a cup competition after the regular league season had ended. Through the Papa Johns Community Cup, many clubs were able to play different opposition and visit new places, while others reignited old local rivalries, all making plenty of memories along the way.

Hinchcliffe added: “It’s a fantastic competition. To have a national competition for clubs like ours, where you get to play local clubs a lot and get to know them and also get to different places and play different sides you’ve never come across before makes it a fantastic tournament. Long may it continue.”

