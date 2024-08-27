Coach switch could be key for Dahnon Ward on his Paralympic debut

Ward is preparing for his debut Paralympic Games with the wheelchair tennis taking place at the home of the French Open Grand Slam, Roland Garros. | ParalympicsGB/imagecomms

Ward is making his debut at Paris 2024 having enjoyed a meteoric rise up the wheelchair tennis rankings.

Dahnon Ward hopes that a late change in coach can propel him to new heights at Paris 2024.

The 18-year-old from Kegworth will make his Paralympic debut on the courts of Roland-Garros in Paris in both the men's singles and doubles. Ward has seen an unparalleled rise in wheelchair tennis since 2021, rocketing up from 244th in the world to 36th in just one year, and helping the British squad to a fourth success gold at the World Team Cup in 2024.

But this season has also seen the highs and lows and a decision to make the change from his childhood coach to the National Centre performance team just months ahead of his debut Games. And Ward now hopes that his risk can reap rewards at Paris 2024.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Ward. "My preparation has been okay; I've recently changed coach so it's been a bit ropey for the last few months but I'm working with the national coaches now so hopefully when the matches come around I will be in good form.

"I had worked with my coach since I was about 10 years old and I'm so grateful for what he has done for me but I felt like it was time for a change. My results had stagnated a bit and I hit a downwards curve so I had to make a change and I had to do it as soon as possible otherwise there was no direction for me in training ahead of Paris.

"It's been rocky with the change but hopefully now it's onwards and upwards."

Ward reached a multitude of singles and doubles success at the junior level, including becoming the US Open Junior Wheelchair singles and doubles champion in 2023. It was his second successive doubles victory at the major, having secured the title alongside fellow ParalympicsGB debutant Ben Bartram the previous year.

Ward and Bartram will partner once more at Paris 2024, putting to work a thriving partnership with has been honed since they were children. And according to Ward, their success ultimately comes down to their yin and yang dynamic, he claims to be the calmer and more rational of the two.

"When we first started, I think it was a big rivalry but with that friendship off the court," he said. "We've always pushed each other. I love him, he's crazy. I think sometimes Ben is more of a risk taker and will go out there for the big points whereas I am more composed at times and try to take a calmer approach.

"It was always one of my big goals in life to compete at a Paralympics and we have a decent chance in the doubles so I'm ready to go out there and see what I can do."