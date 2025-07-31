Colin Montgomerie backs Robert MacIntyre to end Scotland’s major drought

2010 European Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie | PGA TOUR Champions

Colin Montgomerie has backed Robert MacIntyre to become Scotland’s first major winner in almost three decades and believes he is on the brink of something special.

By Phil Campbell

The 28-year-old from Oban finished tied-seventh at last week’s Open to add to his second-place finish at the US Open in June, where he ended two shots behind JJ Spaun.

Scotland hasn’t had a major winner since Paul Lawrie came from 12 shots back to win the Open at Carnoustie in 1999.

Montgomerie, 62, went close but finished second four times, including to Tiger Woods in the 2005 Open at St Andrews.

A year later, he looked set to win the US Open but double-bogeyed the 72nd hole whilst in a tie for the lead and lost by a shot.

But the eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner thinks MacIntyre, who has five top 10 major finishes, is his country’s next great hope to reign supreme at one of the sport’s big four tournaments.

“[MacIntyre] almost won the US Open there at Oakmont, it was a great performance from him and let’s hope he takes that forward,” said Montgomerie, speaking at the launch of Ernie Els’ new golf club, Els Club Vilamoura.

“Another top 10 finish at [Royal] Portrush too, and he was top 10 there six years ago as well, so he’s right there. He drives the ball very well, and putts extremely well.

“And who knows, with a favouring wind, you’ve got to be lucky, you’ve got to have fortune, whether it's fortune for you or unfortune for your opponent, if he has that fortune, he has every chance of winning a major.”

Montgomerie is backing MacIntyre to play a key role in a European Ryder Cup victory in New York in September.

Europe have not won in the US since the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012 but have a team stacked with talent, led by Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

The teams are decided by a combination of world rankings and captain’s picks but MacIntyre, ranked 14th in the world, should be an automatic choice.

“I think we've got a very good chance, I really do,” said Montgomerie – who captained Europe to victory in 2010.

“I think the team are excited about going to Bethpage. McIlroy especially wants to win away from home.

“The last seven Ryder Cups, I believe, have been won by the home team, four by Europe and three by America.

“So, it is difficult to win away from home, but at the same time, with [Jon] Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton coming back into the fold, we've got a good set [of players]. We've got a great set that are coming through.

“I think we've got every chance.”

Montgomerie played a nine-hole exhibition to open the Els Club Vilamoura alongside four-time major winner Els and 2001 Open Champion David Duval.

The Algarve course is a championship-standard 18-hole golf course that features a luxury clubhouse and signature amenities such as the 261 Bar, and was built on the redesigned Victoria course, which hosted the Portugal Masters from 2007 to 2022.

It will host the new PGA Champions Tour event, the Portugal Invitational, after signing a five-year deal.

The first edition of the event is set to be held between 31 July to 2 August 2026.

Els said: “Golf is in the pretty sweet spot at the moment and [creating this course] has been a really nice venture. We want the conditions to be absolutely perfect and for people to have a great experience and good food.”

Montgomerie added: “The golf course is superb, and the clubhouse is fantastic. It’s not just a course for the present; it’s a course for the future as well.”

