Community hero Jabilayh Asante celebrated as Game Changer at tennis awards

Ernest Simons

Jabilayh Asante was awarded the Game Changer in the Community award at this year's Tennis Black List Awards

A tennis coach and player from Peckham was among those honoured at the 2025 Tennis Black List Awards.

Jabilayh Asante, 30, picked up the Game Changer in the Community award at this year's edition of the Black List Awards, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

Asante founded Back It, a mobile tennis club rooted in community, culture and representation and is also a co-founder of Black Tennis Mentors UK, an initiative focused on creating inclusive spaces and amplifying black voices in the world of tennis.

Receiving the award, she beamed: “It is absolutely amazing. I don’t think it speaks volumes to what everyone else is doing in the community. I’m just a small part in this big machine so it’s really good to be recognised for what I’ve done.

“I always played tennis. My mum was quite fascinated with the sport and decided that I should be in it and I fell in love with it as a junior tennis player and as the work I’m doing now is mostly due to my founder which is Arum Akom.

“Both of us had a shared vision to uplift and showcase and recognise individuals who are already doing enough in the sport and create new tennis enthusiasts in tennis.

“Being a Gamechanger in the Community means taking a different route and a different approach to a problem that people are struggling to solve in a way that not been looked at.

“We want to increase inclusion and diverse backgrounds, especially in black communities and now take the next steps.”

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Asante added: “We're very used to seeing the same winners and the same champions and so on and so forth so to showcase that and so many people of the same backgrounds working in the sport already is important.

“It’s important that we recognise those individuals and highlight them as much as we can. People think that they’re not there and that’s a problem in itself.

Awards like this make us visible.”

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.