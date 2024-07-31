Conor Hall was beaten by teammate and will be Britain's biggest archery cheerleader

Sam Mellish/Team GB

It was Britain's Hall v Britain's Hall in the archery with Tom Hall progressing in the competition

Belfast archer Conor Hall insists he’ll be teammate Tom Hall’s biggest cheerleader after losing to his British compatriot in the last 16 at the Olympics.

Hall, 28, had stunned French home favourite Jean-Charles Valladont in his opening Paris encounter but was unable to battle past his namesake in the last 16.

He suffered a narrow 6-5 defeat at Invalides - in the shadow of Napoleon’s tomb - but hailed his Olympic experience and can’t wait to get behind his conquerer as he bids to win a surprise medal in France.

“I absolutely loved the first match, walking through the door to the crowd was nothing short of exceptional and absolutely incredible,” he said.

“The home crowd favoured him, but there was also some British support which really kept me going and spurred me on.

“It’s always hard against a teammate because you know one of you is going out, but I’ve known Tom for over a decade now.

“I’ll be in those stands cheering him all the way – and I hope he can go further.

“I’ve dreamt of winning a match here - and to do it against one of the most accomplished archers on the planet [Valladont] just feels unbelievable.”

Hall, Hall and Alex Wise - who competes in his individual event tomorrow - had crashed out of the team event on Tuesday.

But the Northern Irish ace returned to individual action the following day and delivered a dazzling display against Valladont, aRio 2016 individual silver medallist who was also part of the silver-winning French team in this year’s event.

Hall loved strutting his stuff in front of a bumper Parisian crowd and hopes that can lay the platform for increased attendances in future.

“The atmosphere was second to none here - this shows archery could pull the crowd because it doesn’t normally,” added Hall, one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.

“I’ve really enjoyed the whole Olympic experience.

“I gave it my all and I’ve really enjoyed becoming an Olympian.”