Conor McGregor’s comeback fight cancelled due to injury | AFP via Getty Images

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been cancelled due to injury just a fortnight before he was due to face Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

McGregor has been out since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier but was scheduled to top the bill at UFC 303 on June 29.

However, his bout has now been pulled due to an unspecified problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Conor McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler with an injury,” UFC chief executive Dana White announced in a video posted on X.