Cool and calm Hayden Wilde wins T100 series opener

James Mitchell/T100

Olympic silver medallist Hayden Wilde hit all the right notes as he soared to Singapore T100 victory on debut.

The 27-year-old, who is competing as a wild card in the 2025 T100 season, laid down a marker with an emphatic victory in the searing Singaporean heat.

It was the first time the athlete had competed at this distance since 2022, with his sole focus on the short course triathlon format in recent years. In his preparation for the T100, Wilde took part in the 70.3 IRONMAN World Championships in December 2024, finishing second to fellow T100 triathlete Jelle Geens, who was a DNF in Singapore.

Wilde blew up at the 15km mark of the run in his hometown of Taupō, but this time round, was able to monitor his heart rate enough to open up a cushioned gap to his fellow competitors and hold on for victory. "As I said, I was either going to completely blow up or have a good day," he said. "These are some of the biggest gaps we've seen in this kind of racing and it just goes to show how hot it was there today.

"I was making sure my heart rate was super low in the run and I knew that if it was under a certain level I would be pretty sweet. Especially when I got that two-minute gap, I was pretty confident then that I could hold on and I knew I had another gear so it was really nice."

After coming from behind on the swim to lead the bike and run, Wilde was thrilled to get his season off to a stellar start, and admitted that his celebrations will be as melodious as his performance. "There will be some karaoke tonight to celebrate," he added. “It’s really nice to win my first T100 race on my debut.

"It’s nice the hard work in winter went well but for this sort of race, it’s really hard to know where you are. It’s super hot and once you go over the line, it’s hard to recover. The next few races will be a lot different, but I’m just really happy to take this one and set the season off to a really good high." France's Léo Bergère and Belgium's Martin Van Riel both saw a late surge on the run propel them to second and third respectively.

