Cooper hopes Nottingham Forest can replicate football success in Netball Super League

Ben Lumley

As Nottingham Forest approach their first season in the Netball Super League, Niamh Cooper is relishing the ambition of the club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Zulaikha Khan

NIAMH COOPER hopes Nottingham Forest Netball can emulate the success of their footballing counterparts when the 2025 season gets underway.

The newly-formed club are one of two debutants set to compete in a new era of the Netball Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest share facilities with the men’s and women’s football teams, and will play all seven of their games at the City's Motorpoint Arena, a clear sign of their intent.

Mid-courter Cooper, 32, said: “I think ultimately the ambition that you can see from the men’s football and from the women’s football at the minute.

"And how well they’re doing has been something that has really put fire in our bellies to go ahead and represent Forest as best we can.

“We’ve met with the footballers, both the men and the women, and been able to sit down and take from what their pre-seasons and what their preps have looked like and integrate those into what netball has always looked like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be one of the first players to run out in the garibaldi red for an inaugural season with a brand new franchise in Nottingham Forest is something that’s just really special.”

Loading....

The side will make their NSL debut at next week's Super Cup in Sheffield on March 8 before playing their first home game on March 21.

While fans are yet to get a glimpse of what the team will be like, Cooper has set out a clear vision.

She added: “It’s going to look ambitious, it’s going to look gritty and it’s going to look really strong and exciting out on court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if you come to the Motorpoint Arena to watch us, you’re in for exciting games.

"Ultimately we want to be there at the O2 Arena at the Grand Final day in July. That’s our ultimate goal.

“But it’s game-by-game. We’ll take every single one as it comes. We want to put out competitive performances, ambitious performances.

“With the team list that we have it’s something that’s definitely doable this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper joined Forest from Worcester-based Severn Stars, who failed to win a bid to remain in the Super League for the 2025 season.

She is just one of several big names to take the leap on a new franchise with shooter Rhea Dixon arriving from defending champions Loughborough Lightning.

The team will be led by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Chelsea Pitman as she takes on her first head coach role.

Cooper added: “I was really lucky that I had a chat with Chelsea and talked about what Forest was going to look like, what her vision was for Forest, and how she thought I would slot in with this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What she said really excited me and was something that was really hard to turn down.”

The 32-year-old is currently combining her netball, which includes international commitments with Northern Ireland, with working as a doctor in A&E.

For Cooper, it is reassuring to have something to fall back on when she hangs up her dress.

“Sometimes a wee bit manic, I’ll be honest,” she said. "But, having a career alongside I think is really important especially considering that we are in the early days of professionalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing that I’ve got something to step into whenever I finish the netball is very reassuring for me.”

The Netball Super Cup takes place on 8 March, before the regular rounds begin on 14 March. For tickets go to the NSL website.