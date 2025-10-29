Cornwall golf course that 'stirs the soul of visitors' named among best in England

St Enodoc Golf Club’s Church Course - situated on the rugged and picturesque North Cornwall coastline - has been ranked among the best golf courses in England.

It's not just Cornwall’s stunning coastline and beaches attracting visitors - four of the county’s golf courses have been voted among the best in England.

A much-loved Wadebridge golf course, packed with “charm, variety and an abundance of history,” has been recognised as one of the region’s top venues as part of National Club Golfer’s (NCG) Top 100: England list.

St Enodoc Golf Club’s Church Course - situated on the rugged and picturesque North Cornwall coastline - staked its claim as the county’s best golf course, with its distinctive character, quirkiness and breathtaking location propelling it to 20th place in the England rankings.

Compiled by a panel of golf experts, course raters and journalists, the GB&I list assesses venues based on design, setting, conditioning, facilities and history.

Founded in 1890, the historic course has become a favourite with locals and holidaymakers alike. NCG praised St Enodoc for its blend of classic links holes, stunning scenery and unique character.

“St Enodoc Golf Club’s Church Course showcases many of the factors that make a golf course great, providing an experience that lasts long after the round,” said Dan Murphy, chairman of the NCG Top 100 rankings. “Situated on the rugged North Cornwall coastline, offering golfers stunning views of the Camel Estuary, Rock Beach and the Atlantic Ocean, it is a course with charm, variety, an abundance of history, an element of quirkiness and a hint of the unknown that keeps golfers coming back for more.”

The list features three other Cornwall venues - Trevose Golf and Country Club, Perranporth and Bude & North Cornwall - showing that the South West is one of one of the country’s top golfing destinations.

Trevose (Championship)

The Championship Course at Trevose Golf and Country Club has been ranked 39th in England for 2025.

Located on the spectacular Constantine Bay coastline, Trevose was praised for its well-presented, enjoyable, and challenging links holes, as well as its impressive off-course leisure facilities.

Trevose’s amenities extend beyond its three golf courses, offering tennis, padel, swimming, and a gym, along with accommodation for more than 100 guests. The venue’s bar and restaurant, specialising in natural wines, further adds to its appeal.

The coastal course, which this year celebrated its centenary, was highlighted as a must-play for golf enthusiasts thanks to its lovely terrain and the quiet beauty of its setting - a combination few courses can match.

Perranporth

Also featured in the Top 100 was Perranporth Golf Club, a historic venue with more than a century of history. The Budnic Hill course received recognition for its championship-standard links layout, which has remained largely untouched since it was created.

Nestled on North Cornwall’s dramatic Atlantic coastline, Perranporth combines history with modern appeal. The course offers awe-inspiring views, a natural links layout, and a challenging character, including numerous blind shots and undulating terrain - making it a memorable experience for golfers.

Bude & North Cornwall

Bude & North Cornwall rounded off the Cornish contingent in the England Top 100 list.

Deemed “a fantastic linksland challenge that is well worth a visit on any golfing trip to the Cornish coastline,” the course achieved its ranking thanks to its tough greens, scenic views out to the Celtic Sea, and unique quirks that set it apart.

The course boasts natural all-weather undulating fairways and excellent drainage, meaning it is rarely unplayable - ensuring golfers can enjoy a round regardless of the often-unpredictable seaside weather.

For more information on Cornwall’s golf courses and to explore the full NCG Top 100: England list, visit https://top100.nationalclubgolfer.com/rankinglists/england