Couple see sporting resurgence after winning national pickleball title

Pickleball England

Shaun Cowan and Nicki Townsend found a new lease on their sporting lives after discovering pickleball and it brought them to the biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

Partners on and off the court, the Stamford duo made their competitive debut at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

The couple could not hide their excitement at testing themselves against the best pickleball players from across the nation.

“The atmosphere at the tournament is amazing, electric, it's fantastic,” said Cowan. “It's great to see a big mix of ages here.

“We've got 10-11 year-olds playing right up to mid-70s. It's competitive for all ages.

“We're in our fifties now. A tennis court's too big to get about but with pickleball, the courts are about a quarter of that size, and we can all get involved with it and we can all play.”

Townsend added: “We have had a fantastic time here. It's great to see so many people here mixing together and having such a great time.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

Cowan added: “We're noticing that just about every town is discovering pickleball now.

"Before you know it, there will be inter-county leagues which is something everyone will look forward to.

“It's such a competitive, fun sport, I can really envision it being in the Olympics in 10 years.

Townsend said: “I think it's really important to have events like these. We've had people come to our pickleball club who come from tennis, badminton and all different sports and they might have slowed down a little bit but they found pickleball which is working really well for them.

“There's a great social side to it which is important.”

