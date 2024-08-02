Craig and Grant create own masterpiece with rowing Olympic gold

David Pearce/Team GB

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant were dominant in the women’s lightweight pair final as British Rowing celebrated a sixth medal of the Games

In Emily Craig’s house, there is a picture of the agonising photo finish that shows her and Imogen Grant missing an Olympic medal by just 0.01 seconds.

But in the city of Monet, Degas, and Chagall, they created their own masterpiece with a sensational gold medal in the “grand finale” of a three-year revenge tour.

Craig and Grant were dominant in the women’s lightweight pair final as British Rowing celebrated a sixth medal of these comeback Games, already four more than they managed in Tokyo.

Craig and Grant are epitome of that renaissance. They have dominated their event to such an extent that this race was sized up as a foregone conclusion.

They arrived unbeaten in 22 races, with two World Championship wins in their back pocket, but number 23 was always going to be the one that really mattered.

And despite the gutsy challenge of Romania’s Gianina Elena van Groningen and Livia Cozmiuc, they won by a length to deliver Britain’s second gold at Vaires-sur-Marne.

Alongside euphoria, there was also relief when they crossed the line. Grant and Craig were supposedly the banker of the Games and, though it was not comfortable, they rarely looked troubled.

At least, that was, until the podium when the emotions all became too much.

“Ugly crying on international TV? Super,” said Craig, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“Every time I thought about the moment, it has brought me to tears and so I had to try and not think about it for a very long time. Was I surprised that was my emotion? No.

“There was pressure, but also confidence. We just had to go out and do something we have done multiple times before.

“We knew we did not have to pull something out of thin air, we just had to race the race plan that we have. It saw us over the line first.

“It was a blur to be honest, it was the quickest race of our lives.”

Craig and Grant were happy to let Romania open up a small lead at 500m but as soon as they hit the throttle, the British pair were gone.

The Romanians upped their stroke rate in the last 250 metres, while Greece’s Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou came charging through as well.

But it was too little, too late as Craig and Grant crossed in 6:47:06 – just six seconds off their personal best.

“Not every Olympian gets it right on its first try and we didn’t back in Tokyo,” Grant, 28, said.

“But we have put in so much work and we are much better people this time around.

“I think there was an inevitability to the racing today.”

There certainly was – and the only regret is that this may well be their last race together.

Craig and Grant will not defend their title because the lightweight pairs have been removed from the programme for the next Games in LA, with beach sprints taking its place.

Grant intends to give it a go, but her priorities shift as soon as she gets back to the UK. Just two days after the closing ceremony, she will begin as a foundation doctor in Slough.

Craig added: “It is hard because from a personal level, it is very nice to be the Olympic champions forever.

“It is interesting to see beach sprints come in, I can understand the decision, but it is also a massive shame. Will we ever race together again? Never say never.”

There was both agony and ecstasy at Vaires-sur-Marne, as the men’s pair of Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George were overtaken in the last 10 metres of their final.

The pair led from almost start to finish but were beaten by Croatia’s Martin and Valent Sinkovic.

“We had the perfect race from pretty much start to finish. Granted, we did not have the best last five strokes, but we were clinging on and gave it everything we had,” George said.

Their silver medal means Team GB rowers have now won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

