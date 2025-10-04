Ashleigh Gardner hails Australia strength in depth after win over New Zealand

Ash Gardner of Australia celebrates her century during the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Indore, India | ICC via Getty Images

Gardner cracked 16 fours and a six in her 115 from 83 balls to rescue her side from 128 for five, the reigning champions ultimately posting 326.

Ashleigh Gardner hailed Australia’s strength in depth as key to giving her the freedom to score her match-winning century against New Zealand.

That proved 89 runs too many for the White Ferns in Indore, despite centurion Sophie Devine’s best efforts, as Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux took three wickets apiece.

Gardner’s score was the highest from a player batting at number six or below in women’s ODIs and the 28-year-old was delighted to get her competition off to a flyer.

“It was really special,” she said. “When I got out into the middle, I had some pretty clear plans to get myself in and play to my strengths.

“We always knew we needed a big total here, the venue is quite small and the wicket is really good. I had to make sure, once I got in, that I really capitalised on that.

“We genuinely bat all the way down. We have that freedom and that confidence within our group that even if we are five for not too many, we have the players to come in and change the game.

“I love coming in those pressure situations, trying to take the game on playing the way I do, and hopefully success comes with that.”

New Zealand gave themselves a mountain to climb as they lost two wickets without scoring in reply but in Devine, they have a player who relishes such a challenge.

The White Ferns skipper, who is playing in her last 50-over World Cup, was in superb touch throughout and kept her side’s hopes of a record women’s ODI run chase alive.

But she gradually ran out of partners before falling to Sutherland for a magnificent 112, ensuring her side were beaten by their neighbours for the 16th consecutive time in this format.

“It is pretty bittersweet, to be fair,” Devine reflected. “I would throw it all away to make sure we won.

“The thing I am most proud of is the fight this team showed. A couple of years ago, we would have thrown in the towel and been skittled for 150.

“The fact we kept coming, kept going and kept backing our strengths is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

Devine also paid tribute to her bowlers, with Bree Illing dismissing Healy and Gardner on an eye-catching World Cup debut.

“We have brought her in to take big wickets,” she said.

“She is tall, has pace and can swing the ball as well. It is really nice, as captain, to be able to chuck her the ball and say ‘let rip’.”