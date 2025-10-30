A teenage cricketer has died after being struck by a ball during a practice session.

Ben Austin was training at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne, Australia, when a ball from a handheld launcher hit him in the neck.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the 17-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He was placed on life support but did not survive.

Austin was training in the nets and was wearing a helmet - although he did not have a neck guard.

Teenage cricketer Ben Austin, 17, has died after a ball hit him in the neck. | Cricket Australia / Instagram

Paying tribute to his son, father Jace Austin said: “For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

“He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.

“This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well.”

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Nick Cummins, CEO of Cricket Victoria, added: “The entire cricketing community in Victoria - and nationally - is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time.”