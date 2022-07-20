England’s 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes retires after 105 matches, with final performance against South Africa.

Ben Stokes made just five runs in his swansong against South Africa before getting out leg before wicket to Aiden Markram, but when the signal went up, the crowd rose as to congratulate the Durham all-rounder, as opposition players sprinted over to offer their well wishes.

An unusual send off for a cricketer who had only made 5. But this was different: England were bidding farewell to their hero.

Just two days ago, Ben Stokes announced he would retire from ODI cricket to focus on his new role as Test captain and his position within the T20 squad.

The 31-year-old has long since been England’s talisman with bat, ball and in the field, saving their matches on numerous occasions and doing in phenomenal style at the same time.

The 2019 World Cup hero played his final one day match against South Africa yesterday (Tuesday 19 July) and while this match may have ended in a 62 run defeat, Stokes ODI career will forever be remembered as England’s iconic superstar.

Here are some of Ben Stokes’ best moments from his One Day International career...

1. 2011 vs Ireland: ODI debut This may not be the most momentous occasion as Stokes was out for just three and didn’t bowl. Little did we know at this point what the mighty firestarter would go on to achieve

2. 2014 vs Australia: first Player of the Match Ben Stokes secured his first of many Player of the Match awards during England’s 2014 series against Australia. He hit 70 runs (his maiden ODI fifty) as well as taking four wickets for just 38.

3. 2016: First century v Bangladesh Ben Stokes hit his first of three ODI centuries during a day/night match against Bangaldesh back in October 2016. England eventually won by 21 runs with Stokes top scoring for England with 101 runs.

4. 2017: 102* v Australia At the ICC Champions Trophy back in June 2017 Ben Stokes hit his highest ever ODI score on his way to gifting England their victory over Australia. Stokes scored 42% of the total runs England needed and was also named Player of the Match