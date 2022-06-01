Durham star handed test match debut as England’s new era gets underway

There will be one new face in the England side as a new era begins at Lords.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts will make his test debut when England get the summer underway against New Zealand at Lords on Thursday.

The 23-year-old will become England’s 704th men’s test capped player when he walks out at the home of cricket in his side’s first test under the captaincy of Durham team-mate Ben Stokes.

Potts has been in fine form for his county after taking 35 wickets at an average of 18.57 during the opening months of the County Championship season.

He will now get a chance to shine at the highest level after seeing off competition from Craig Overton to secure a first test start.

The meeting with the Black Caps offers the debutant a chance to walk out at Lords for only his second appearance at English’s cricket’s spiritual home and his first in the longer format of the game.

He said: “There is a little difference in the intensity but I’m honestly looking to change nothing about what’s got me here.

“I’m just going to run in and bowl hard, bowl my areas and see if that works.

“It would mean everything to make my debut at the Home of Cricket. This wasn’t at all on the radar at the start of the year so it would be a great moment for me and the family - the pinnacle of cricket, at the Home of Cricket.

“I’m really looking forward to it and we’ll see what the next couple of days hold.”

Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley retain their places at the top of the order after a disappointing tour of the West Indies earlier this year but Ollie Pope has been recalled and will bat at number three, with former captain Joe Root reverting to number four.

Ben Foakes retains his wicketkeeping duties and will make his first appearance in a home test match.

Jonny Bairstow will come in at number five and there are recalls for veteran pace duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson as England’s new era under test coach Brendon McCullum gets underway against his home country.

England side for the First Test against New Zealand

1. Zak Crawley (Kent)

2. Alex Lees (Durham)

3. Ollie Pope (Surrey)

4. Joe Root (Yorkshire)

5. Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

6. Ben Stokes (Durham) C

7. Ben Foakes (Surrey) WK

8. Matthew Potts (Durham)

9. Jack Leach (Somerset)

10. Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)