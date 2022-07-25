Jos Buttler will lead his team in another white-ball series against South Africa.

England’s white-ball team have had their calendars exceptionally full recently with a T20 and ODI series against India quickly followed by an ODI and T20 series against South Africa.

Their most recent fixtures saw England and South Africa draw in an ODI series, due to weather conditions stopping play in the third, final and deciding one-day fixture.

England lost to South Africa in their first meet by 62 runs but comfortably won by 118 in the second, which saw the overs reduced to just 29 due to adverse weather conditions.

England’s bowlers only needed 20.4 overs to bowl out the South Africans for just 82. Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali all shone with the ball while Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran rose to the ocassion with that bat to give England their comfortable victory.

As England said their ODI goodbyes to Ben Stokes, they now turn their attentions to the shorter format of T20 .as they prepare to face South Africa once again.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the upcoming T20 series between England and South Africa...

When is the England v South Africa T20 series?

There are three T20 matches overall. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday 27 July 2022, 6.30pm BST

Thursday 28 July 2022, 6.30pm BST

Sunday 31 July 2022, 2.30pm BST

David Willey and England celebrate a wicket in final ODI against South Africa on Sunday

Where are the T20 matches taking place?

The first of the three matches will take place at Gloucestershire’s Cricket Ground in Bristol. It has a capacity for 17,500 on international days and was first opened in 1889.

The second T20 is being hosted at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff. Located on the River Taff, the Sophia Gardens can host 15,643 spectators and is home to the Glamorgan County Cricket club.

The Rose Bowl, or for sponsorship purposes the Ageas Bowl, will host the third and final T20 match between England and South Africa.

Home to Hampshire Cricket club, the Ageas Bowl was opened in 2001 and has a capacity for 25,000.

How to buy tickets for the T20 matches

Tickets are reportedly sold out for the first and third matches in Bristol and Southampton respectively but tickets are still available for the middle match in Cardiff.

Go to the Glamorgan Cricket website to purchase tickets for the second T20.

How to watch England v South Africa T20 series

Sky Sports will once again have the full coverage of all the action from Bristol, Cardiff and Southampton.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket will be showing the matches with coverage on Main Event set to start 30 minutes before play.

Subscriptions for Sky Sport start at £46/month or daily passes are available with NowTV for £11.99/day.

Who is in the T20 squads?

England and South Africa will likely wait until the day of the matches to announce who is in their playing XI. However, here is who has made each squad:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.