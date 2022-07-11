Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma will meet again as England and India face off in an ODI series.

After a turbulent Test match and T20 series, England and India will meet once again for an ODI series as India’s tour of England draws to a close.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on an historic partnership to ensure England drew their Test series against India - both Yorkshireman scored centuries as they put on a partnership of over 260 runs to continue the promising start to the new ‘Bazball’ era of English Test cricket.

Bairstow, who has been in terffic form of late, hit two centuries in the match, and his fifth of the year.

England and India then competed in the shorter format of T20, with India securing a 2-1 victory over their opponents.

Jos Buttler was recently appointed white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket and Buttler’s first challenge ended in a defeat filled with hope and promise.

Their final T20 match saw England win by 17 runs, with Chris Jordan taking a wicket with the final ball of the game.

Now, Buttler will hope to build on that success as they turn to yet another format of the game.

With only one day to go before the series gets underway, here is all you need to know ahead of England vs India ODI 2022:

When is England v India’s first ODI?

The two sides will meet on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at the Kennington Oval, London for the first of three ODI matches.

The match begins at 1pm BST.

Hardik Pandya and India celebrate a wicket during T20 match against England

When are the other two ODI matches?

The second ODI takes place at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, on Thursday 14 July 2022 and the third and final will take place on Sunday 17 July 2022 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The action at Lord’s will commence at 1pm while Old Trafford will see the play begin at 11am,

How to watch England v India ODI

Sky Sports will have all of the live coverage for England’s upcoming series against India.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month but it is possible to purchase day passes through NowTV which cost £11.99/day.

How to buy tickets for England v India

Tickets have sold out for England’s upcoming match against India, but resale tickets can be purchased through ticket exchange and Surrey Cricket’s website.

England v India ODI head-to-head

In total, the two sides have met in 103 ODI matches. India have won 55 of these while England have won 43 with two matches being tied and three having no result.

The last time these two sides met was in February 2021 and India won the series 2-1

Who is in the ODI squads?

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma will lead the two teams once more.

The teams have not been selected yet but here are the squads from which both captains will decide:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.