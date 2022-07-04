England and India’s T20 side are gearing up for an enthralling series of high octane, big hitting cricket.

After a thrilling Test Match series, England and India turn their focus towards the first of three T20 clashes over the next week.

The two sides are fairly evenly matched when it comes to the shortest form of the game, with India taking the honours in 10 of the 19 matches so far.

However, there is a fresh feel about this England side as new captain Jos Buttler takes charge for the first time following his appointment as successor to Eoin Morgan.

An intriguing trio of meetings lies in wait.

Where and when is the opening match of the series taking place?

The three-match T20 series gets underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday 7th July.

Home of Hampshire County Cricket club, the Ageas Bowl last played host to an England T20 fixture when they romped to an 89-run win over Sri Lanka in June last year.

Cutting loose: England's Dawid Malan in action during the Twenty20 International match at The Ageas Bowl. Picture: PA

Inspired by half-centuries from Jonny Barstow and Dawid Malan, England made 180/6 from their 20 overs and wasted little time in claiming their win.

David Willey took 3-27 and was backed up by a 2-14 from Sam Curran as the Sri Lankan’s were skittled for just 91 after 18.5 overs.

Who is in the England squad for the match?

The headline maker during the squad announcement was Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson as he earns his first England call-up.

Richard Gleeson has been named in England's T20 squad

The 34-year-old has impressed during his side’s T20 matches, taking 70 wickets in 64 fixtures.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook has also received a call-up after average just under 50 in nine innings in this season’s T20 Blast competition.

Matt Parkinson will be England’s main spin bowler for the match after Adil Rashid received permission to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

The squad in full is: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Who has been named in the India squad?

Virat Kohli has been rested for the first game of the series but the former captain is expected to return for the second game on Saturday.

The squad for the first game only full is: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

What has been said about the T20 series?

It will be a significant moment in the history of England’s T20 side as Jos Buttler’s oversees his first series as captain following the retirement of former skipper Eoin Morgan.

Jos Buttler of England bats during the 3rd One Day International between Netherlands and England at VRA Cricket Ground on June 22, 2022 in Amstelveen

Ahead of the opening match, Buttler told BBC Test Match Special: “What has been spoken about in the last few years is about not setting boundaries, pushing the limits and we’ve got a number of players in there who will keep pushing those boundaries.

“There is a very healthy competition for places and trying to name a squad is tough.

“Being captain will be a good experience for me, learning if there is anything I need to change.

“If you’re asking people to be aggressive and not set limitations, it is important how you play yourself. As long I as continue to play in that fashion, hopefully I can inspire others to play in the same vein.”

Are their tickets available?

No, the ECB have confirmed the game is a sell-out after they received a ‘record demand’ for tickets even before they went on general sale.

Where will the game be broadcast and when does play begin?

Sky Sports have uninterrupted live coverage of the game from 5.30pm BST on Thursday, before play gets under at 6:00pm.