Everything you need to know as Eoin Morgan’s men prepare for their trip to Amsterdam.

England travel to the continent this week to begin their ODI series against the Netherlands.

Eoin Morgan’s side will contest three matches against their hosts as part of the inaugural 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series had originally been due to take play in May 2021, but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Netherlands head into an eagerly-anticipated trio of matches off the back of six consecutive ODI defeats at the hands and West Indies, during which they showed flashes of competitiveness, but were ultimately beaten with relative ease.

For their part, England will be competing in their first series under new white-ball head coach Matthew Mott following his appointment last month, but will be playing with a somewhat weakened squad.

Absences due to the ongoing New Zealand Test series back home, as well as injuries to the likes of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, have left Morgan’s squad without a number of key figures.

The 2019 world champions have struggled for form since that famous triumph at Lord’s too, losing a home series to Australia before being turned over by Ireland and India.

Last summer, however, England did comfortably see off a lacklustre Sri Lanka side, while their second string recorded a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

Here’s everything you need to know about their first ODI in the Netherlands...

When is the first ODI between England and the Netherlands?

The first ODI between England and the Netherlands will take place on Friday June 17th, with play getting underway at 10am BST, or 11am local time.

The match will be held at at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen - a suburb of Amsterdam.

Subsequent contests in the series will be held on Sunday June 19th and Wednesday June 22nd at the same ground, with play also getting underway at 10am BST.

What are the squads for England’s ODI series against the Netherlands?

The full squad lists for both sides are as follows:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shane Snater

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood

How can I watch England’s ODI series against the Netherlands?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch along live on Sky Sports Cricket, or stream all of the action via the Sky Go app.

Coverage of the first ODI gets underway at 9.50am BST on Friday.

Alternatively, fans can also listen to ball-by-ball commentary on talkSPORT 2 via DAB and digital radio.