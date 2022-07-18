Jos Buttler will lead his white-ball team in an ODI series just days after losing to India.

England’s new white-ball captain Jos Buttler will lead his team in another series as they face South Africa in a One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 series before Ben Stokes takes over the to lead England in a three match Test series later in the summer

The first ODI match comes just days after the conclusion of a 2-1 loss to India in Buttler’s first series in charge.

England suffered a first match disaster as they were beaten by 10 wickets for the first time ever on home soil.

Some pride was recovered in their second fixture as Reece Topley starred with the ball, producing record-breaking figures of 6-24 as he rattled India down to just 146.

However, this triumph was short-lived as India once again shone to beat England by five wickets in the third and final match to take the series.

England do not now have long to prepare for their next series which comes against South Africa, but will hope to take lessons from their most recent opponents in order to reverse their current white-ball form.

Here is all you need to know about England vs South Africa:

When is the first ODI?

England will host South Africa for the first ODI on Tuesday 19 July 2022.

Buttler celebrates with Chris Jordan after winning third T20 against India

What is the full schedule?

Here is the full schedule for the South African tour of England:

ODI Series:

Tuesday 19 July, 1pm BST, Chester-le-Street Durham

Friday 22 July, 1pm, Old Trafford Manchester

Sunday 24 July, 11am, Headingley Leeds

T20 Series:

Wednesday 27 July, 6.30pm, Bristol

Thursday 28 July 6.30pm, Cardiff

Sunday 31 July, 2.30pm, Ageas Bowl Southampton

Test Series:

Wednesday 17 August - Sunday 21 August, 11am, Lord’s London

Thursday 25 August - Monday 29 August, 11am, Old Trafford Manchester

Thursday 8 September - Tuesday 12 September, 11am, The Oval London

How to watch the first ODI

Sky Sports have the coverage for England’s upcoming match and series against South Africa.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month and day passes are available with NowTV for £11.99/day.

How to buy tickets for first ODI vs South Africa

Tickets for England vs South Africa in Durham are available to purchase through the Durham Cricket Club website.

England v South Africa head-to-head

The two sides have faced each other in 63 ODI matches altogether with England winning 28 of these and South Africa winnings on 30 occasions.

Four matches ended with no result.

England and South Africa last met for an ODI series in February with England winning one match and South Africa the other.

England won by two wickets with 40 balls remaining in their most recent fixture on 9 February 2020.

Who is in the squad?

England ODI: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

South Africa have named all their squads for the ODI, T20 and Test series.