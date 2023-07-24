Piers Morgan loves the cricket but was not a fan of how the Ashes concluded and Australia’s successful retention of the Urn.

A furious Piers Morgan went on a social media tirade as rain-delayed play allowed Australia to retain the Ashes from England at Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes had oversaw a rampant three days of cricket from his England side at the start of the fourth Test match in Manchester with the Aussies still 61 runs behind and 214-5 in their second innings.

However, the heavens opened and rain led to delays in play that resulted in the match being abandoned as a draw and Australia retaining the Urn once again - even if England win the final Test, the best they can do is draw this series.

The injustice of having the seemingly guaranteed third Test win snatched from the hands of England fans continues to be compounded by the bad taste left after Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second Test at Lord's. One cricket-lover still infuriated by that and feeling the need to swipe out at Australia once again was former Britain's Got Talent judge Piers Morgan.

The controversial headline-maker spend his Sunday evening on a Twitter rampage as he blasted the Aussies and defended his beloved England cricket side.

Rain stopped a dominant England performance in the fourth Test (Image: Getty Images)

Morgan wrote: "FFS. Has there ever been a less-deserved retention of the Ashes? From the Bairstow debacle to this rain-soaked fiasco, it’s an absolute farce that smirking Australia have ended up with the urn still in their hands. England comfortably the better side as this Test showed. Gutting."

The 58-year-old then found an interview given by Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrating the video and replied: "No sh*t, Sherlock. I’d be too embarrassed to even speak to the media if I retained the Ashes in such a dismal way."

Not done with his cricket venting, Morgan then added: "Never been prouder of @englandcricket than under this guy. What a captain, what a style of cricket he’s cultivated. Thank you @benstokes38 - we may have been robbed of the Ashes but the entertainment you’ve given us is incredible.

"I’ve got about an hour before Australia wakes up and I get flog-gloated to a miserable Ashes-devoid death."

As predicted, Morgan was soon subject to an onslaught of mocking from Australian cricket fans who send GIFs of people crying and images of tissues into the presenter's replies.

One Aussie wrote: "In the words of a great poet... how many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn't see."