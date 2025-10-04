India battle to opening victory over Sri Lanka in front of record crowd

Sneh Rana of India celebrates with team mate Jemimah Rodrigues after taking the wicket of Nilakshika de Silva of Sri Lanka (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium | ICC via Getty Images

A crowd of more than 16,000 were present at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, breaking the record for the highest attendance of a group match at either the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup or ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The battle of the hosts at the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup went the way of India in an intriguing match in Guwahati.

And they were treated to a seesaw affair, with India eventually winning by 58 runs.

While the final result was a comfortable victory for the home side, they needed a century stand for the seventh wicket from Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma to rescue a perilous situation with the bat.

Sharma then played a starring role with the ball, taking three for 54, as Sri Lanka fell short of the 270 runs they needed in 47 overs after the game was shortened due to a couple of rain delays.

AMANJOT AND SHARMA SET PLATFORM FOR INDIA

India suffered an early blow when Smriti Mandhana picked out Vishmi Gunaratne at deep point off the bowling of Udeshika Prabodhani for just eight.

Harleen Deol joined Pratika Rawal and the pair proceeded to build slowly, adding 67 either side of a rain delay, before a second catch for Gunaratne, Inoka Ranaweera removing Rawal for 37.

With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur entering the fray, the game was evenly poised, with India 81 for two in the 20th over.

The pair combined to add 39 in six overs before a dramatic collapse sparked by Ranaweera (4/46).

The spinner kicked things off by snagging Deol for 48 as she misjudged a lifted drive and chipped to extra cover.

Jemimah Rodrigues was then beaten all ends up and bowled the next ball before a third wicket in the over, the skipper, caught behind for 21.

Suddenly, India were in all sorts of trouble and things got worse when Richa Ghosh found Prabodhani off the bowling of Chamari Athapaththu for two.

That brought Amanjot Kaur to the crease, joining Deepti Sharma with India 124 for six.

Stability was the order of the day and the pair proceeded to bat positively to rebuild, with Amanjot taking a few extra chances on her way to a brilliant 57.