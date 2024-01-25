Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For any England fans who woke up at 4am to catch the first ball of England's first Test match in India, it was a miserable state of affairs. England are to play five Test matches in India across the next two months with fixtures taking place all over the country but if today's performances are much to go by, it could be a long February for the Barmy Army.

After respectable starts from England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, England suddenly find themselves at 193-8 before Ben Stokes once again saved the day scoring 70 off 88 balls. England ended the innings on 246 all out and India are already 119-1 with Jack Leach taking the only wicket of the day for the visiting side.

The last time England's 'Bazball' was in action was in the gripping Ashes series earlier this summer but as Stokes and Brendan McCullum's side take to the pitch on the other side of the world, here is all you need to know about the dates, timings and TV schedule...

Zak Crawley is given out after scoring 20

When are India vs England Tests?

The five Test matches will take place over the following dates:

First Test : 4am, Thursday 25 January - Monday 29 January, Hyderabad

: 4am, Thursday 25 January - Monday 29 January, Hyderabad Second Test : 4am, Friday 2 February - Tuesday 6 February, Visakhapatnam

: 4am, Friday 2 February - Tuesday 6 February, Visakhapatnam Third Test : 4am, Thursday 15 February - Monday 19 February, Ranchi

: 4am, Thursday 15 February - Monday 19 February, Ranchi Fourth Test: 4am, Friday 23 February - Tuesday 27 February, Dharamsala

All Tests are scheduled for the 4am start with close of play each day likely to be around 11.30am UK time.

How to watch India vs England

Just a few days before the first ball was bowled, it looked like no broadcaster was set to televise the series in the UK. However, a very last minute deal was struck with TNT Sports picking up the five match Test series. For those with BT Broadband, TNT Sports can be added to the existing contract from just £18/month while the 'Big Sport' package costs from £40/month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a Now pass.

Fans can also stream the series through discovery+ Premium monthly passes of via discovery+ Amazon Prime Video.

talkSPORT have acquired the radio coverage for the test series and will be providing the ball-by-ball commentary. Broadcasts will be aired both on talkSPORT and via their online player.

Who is in the squads?

Harry Brook was forced to return home and will miss the early part of the tour at least due to a personal issue. Three uncapped players were called up to the squad with McCullum selecting Somerset off-spinner Shoaib Bashir as one. He was, however, ruled out of the first Test due to a visa delay hampering his travel.

Lancashire left-arm spinner Tom Hartley and Surrey's fast bowler Gus Atkinson were the other two to be selected while Liam Dawson and Will Jacks missed out on selection. Dan Lawrence was then called up following Brook's return to England.

India's Virat Kohli was ruled out of the first part of the series for an as yet undisclosed reason.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Dan Lawrence