Innovative Cricket Festival to inspire next generation of players

The APEX International Cricket Festival 2025 is a premier T20 cricket tournament for youth players which will take place from 29 June - 2 July 2025.

Hosted by cricketing icons Andrew Strauss and Ebony Rainford-Brent at Millfield School, the festival looks to provide a unique experience for young cricketers, combining competitive sport with personal development

This invitation-only event will feature teams from across the globe, including India, South Africa, Namibia and more, competing in high-intensity T20 matches, while also benefiting from expert coaching designed to refine a wide array of cricketing skills.

From seam and spin bowling to power hitting and technical stroke play, participants will receive invaluable guidance from some of the biggest names in the game. Joining Strauss and Rainford-Brent are additional icons of the sport, including Julian Wood, Steffan Jones, Max Waller, Paul Nixon, and Will Lintern, each bringing specialised expertise to nurture young talent.

Beyond the cricket pitch, the APEX International Cricket Festival also offers sessions focusing on mental & physical health, career development, and more – with the aim of providing life skills to strengthen participants in the years ahead. These sessions will empower young athletes with tools to enhance their resilience, wellbeing, and future career success.

“I am incredibly proud to be involved with the tournament, co-host Andrew Strauss told tournament sponsors Titan Wealth. “It brings back memories of my own youth cricket days, where the life lessons I learned on the field made a lasting impact on me, both as a player and a person.

“We hope it will also be an opportunity for the players to make friends for life. Away from the cricket, there will be lots of social opportunities to allow the kids to build friendships with fellow cricketers from all around the world.”

The competition will also be working alongside two notable cricketing charities: Bat For A Chance, which aims to help underprivileged children experience the joys of cricket, and The MCC Foundation, whose work looks to preserve the long-term future of cricket, from ESG to sustainability and equality. The MCC Foundation will also be fielding two teams.

To learn more about this exciting event and for updates on the tournament, visit https://apex-festival.com/