Jasprit Bumrah: Key voices speak out as India confront 'last-minute' call for 2nd England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah appeals against England.

Will he or won’t he? Jasprit Bumrah’s selection dilemma has become a hot topic as Team India is preparing for the 2nd Test of the five-match series against England in Birmingham.

After a crushing defeat to England in Leeds, India head coach Gautam Gambhir remained undeterred when questioned about Bumrah’s selection. Despite the defeat in the opener, coach Gambhir said that India will not alter its plans to play the world's best bowler in only three of the five Tests against England.

The top-ranked bowler has recently returned from a back injury and India are set to take the final call on Bumrah at the very last minute. The 31-year-old made his Test debut against South Africa at Newlands in 2018. India have contested 72 Test matches since Bumrah announced his arrival in the longest format of the game.

The premier fast bowler has featured in 46 Tests and missed 26 games for Team India. Out of the 46 Tests, India have recorded 20 wins, 22 defeats and four have ended in a draw. India have earned 18 wins of the 26 Bumrah-less Tests.

‘Doesn't make sense for Bumrah to take a break’

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels a break for Bumrah at this point in the series would be ill-timed and India can reassess his situation after the Birmingham Test. “There is no doubt in anyone's mind and I don't think India has a choice - he's got to play.

"He didn't bowl as much as one would have thought in the 2nd innings. Plus, he didn't take the field towards the end as well. Long enough gap and if he doesn't play now, and you have seen how the bowling attack looks now, even with Bumrah. So, Bumrah has got to play. And I know he is not gonna play the full series. Play this one, and we will see what happens in the next. Doesn't make sense for him to take a break at this juncture in the series,’’ Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

'Lord’s Test is three days after Edgbaston'

Summing up India’s dilemma, former England skipper Michael Atherton feels Bumrah should headline the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. “The Lord’s Test is three days after Edgbaston. In cricketing terms, he should certainly play at Edgbaston, and I’d think very carefully about Old Trafford, because that’s the kind of ground where pace and reverse swing are really important. But as you say, every cricketer wants to play at Lord’s and get on that honours board,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

Can India level the series without Bumrah?

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Bumrah is 'ready to play' in the 2nd Test. However, Ten Doeschate also mentioned that India can go 1-1 or keep the score at 1-0 without Bumrah. "It's how we manage these four Tests. So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute," Doeschate told reporters. Bumrah shone as India’s leading bowler at Headingley, claiming 5 wickets for 83 runs in the first innings.

‘That's India's problem to deal with’

With Bumrah dominating headlines, England skipper Ben Stokes was asked in the pre-match press conference whether India’s decision to field the star pacer in only three Tests gives the hosts an advantage.“That's India's problem to deal with. I'm the captain of England. Let India decide what they want to do and what they want to say publicly,” Stokes said.

