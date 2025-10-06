Linsey Smith and spinners send England to big win over South Africa

Linsey Smith of England celebrates with team mate Charlie Dean after taking the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between England and South Africa | ICC via Getty Images

Linsey Smith and England's spinners put South Africa to the sword in a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

Only Sinalo Jafta made a score in the double figures for the Proteas, with 22, as the three-time champions split the wickets between them.

In response, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont chased down their modest target of 70 in just 14.1 overs.

Spinners make hay for England

England’s spin trio of Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took seven wickets between them in England’s 10-wicket win over South Africa.

In a repeat of the 2017 and 2022 semi-finals, England were instantly on the front foot as captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught and bowled by Smith for five.

Her fellow opener Tazmin Brits departed for the same score as Smith’s second victim with former skipper Sune Luus being clean bowled by Lauren Bell for two.

Marizanne Kapp departed for four as she became Smith’s third wicket and South Africa slipped to 19 for four.

Anneke Bosch and Jafta provided some resistance, but England continued to chip away as Nat Sciver-Brunt took two wickets, with Ecclestone following suit with two wicket maidens as she dismissed Jafta.

With her fellow spinners impressing, it took a little while for Dean to be brought into the attack, but the off-break bowler soon made an impact with the final two wickets to see South Africa bowled out for their second lowest total at a World Cup.

England had all the time in the world to chase down their target of 70 runs, which meant openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones were cautious.

They came up against the fearsome firepower of Kapp, who bowled in tandem with the spin of Chloe Tryon.

While South Africa had struggled to deal with England’s spinners, Jones and Beaumont were able to work steady boundaries off Tryon.

Masabata Klaas dropped a catch off her own bowling as Jones survived on 31, eventually posting 40 from 50 balls with Beaumont making 21 from 35.

England v South Africa - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India

South Africa 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22, Anneke Bosch 6; Linsey Smith 3/7, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5)

England 73/0 in 14.1 overs (Amy Jones 40 not out, Tammy Beaumont 21 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 0/9, Marizanne Kapp 0/13)

Result: England win by 10 wickets