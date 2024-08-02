Richard Gleeson celebrates dismissing Rishabh Pant when playing for England against India during the second Vitality IT20 at Edgbaston in July 2022 Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

London Spirit’s Richard Gleeson hopes a spell in The Hundred will help him build towards more international experience after coming to the sport late.

Richard Gleeson has used franchise cricket to get over the heartache of being released by home county Lancashire last season and believes his career is far from over.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a whirlwind 2022, helping Lancashire reach the Blast final, claiming 25 scalps to end up as the leading wicket-taker.

That saw him earn a maiden England call-up at the age of 34, win six caps and travel as a reserve in Jos Buttler’s winning T20 World Cup squad.

After missing the 2023 Blast due to a wrist injury, Blackpool’s Gleeson was released by his beloved home club but is continuing his franchise exploits with Birmingham Bears and now London Spirit in The Hundred this summer.

“It’s disappointing when you get let go from your home county, where I live and where I grew up watching Lancs growing up,” he said, speaking at KP Snacks event, who in partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), committed to installing and refurbishing 100 new non-turf cricket pitches over the next three years focusing on cities and urban areas where facilities might not exist or need refurbishing over three years.

“Having done so well in 2022 to then not get another year’s extension is hard but it’s part of professional sport at times and players have to move on unfortunately in some cases.

“Because I had other things lined up with franchise cricket, it helped me deal with the whole Lancs experience which made it easier.

“It wasn’t the case of it being the end for me right here and now.

“Because I did have that experience with the franchise stuff, I did help make me think there’ll be plenty of teams out there who would like someone with my expertise.”

Gleeson, who made his first-class cricket debut aged 27, burst onto the international scene two years ago at Edgbaston.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, who were both caught behind by Buttler, and then claimed the prize wicket of Virat Kohli, all in just four balls.

This year, a spell in India with Chennai Super Kings bolstered his confidence as he plugs all his ambition into continuing his momentum on the wicket for as long as possible.

“Coming into the game late and not playing until I was 27, I’ve maybe not got the county grind burnout,” he said.

“I just try and enjoy it all and play the highest level I can.

“I think that mentality helped me get to playing professional cricket in the first place, it’s great to compete against the best players and I’ll try and do that for as long as I can.

“You get to meet all sorts of different players in tournaments like The Hundred, players that I grew up watching as well, it’s great to be in those environments.

“You pick up all sorts of different tips and different ways of doing things and you get to travel the world, it’s great.”

