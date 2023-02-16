England declared on 325 on the first day of play against New Zealand. How to watch the action in the UK

England have concluded a very successful day’s play during the first day in their Test match against New Zealand. Harry Brook top scored with 89 runs off 81 balls while Ben Duckett backed this up with 84 off just 68 balls and England rushed to score 325 after nearly 60 overs before they took the bold decision to declare.

However, this decision then paid off as New Zealand ended the day’s play on 32-3 with James Anderson taking two wickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England will be playing two Test matches against Tim Southee and his squad with the second starting next week. It had been thought the match currently underway would be delayed due to the devastating cyclone currently engulfing New Zealand. The cyclone has triggered the third ever national state of emergency in the country and the death toll is reportedly continuing to rise with a child included in the current reports.

England’s cricketers have been wearing the black armband as a mark of their respect for the victims of the cyclone. A moment’s silence was also observed for those currently affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

As Ben Stokes prepares for another day’s action, here is all you need to know about how to watch the highlights from New Zealand...

Anderson appeals successfully for Kane Williamson for LBW

When are New Zealand and England playing?

The first Test match started on Wednesday 15 February with play beginning at 1am GMT. New Zealand is 13 hours ahead of the UK and therefore the match started at 2pm local time - not the usual Test match start time of 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match will be played until Sunday 20 February if all five days are required and there are then only three days to go until the second Test gets underway. Ben Stokes and Tim Southee will meet again on Thursday 23 February for another five-day Test with play starting at 10pm GMT (11am local time).

How to watch New Zealand and England on UK TV

England’s two Test matches against New Zealand will be available to watch on BT Sport. Fans can watch on BT Sport 1 or via the BT Sport app by signing up to a contract free account for £25/month.

Is there a highlights show?

BT Sport will only have extended highlights available for their customers. There will not be another show available for those without a BT Sport subscription.

BT Sport’s Twitter account have been posting clips of the action and BBC Sport have provided both live text commentary and radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 and through their sport’s website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s in the squads?

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Olly Stone.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry*, Kyle Jamieson*, Tom Latham, Daryl Michtell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickener, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Jamieson was forced to pull out of the Test series due to a recurring injury and he has been replaced by Scott Kuggeleijn, who faced rape charges in 2015.