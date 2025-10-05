Rubya stars as Bangladesh earn second-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup win

Marufa Akter of Bangladesh celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Sidra Ameen of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan | Marufa Akter of Bangladesh celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Sidra Ameen of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Having battled to their first World Cup victory over Pakistan back in 2022, Bangladesh took the opportunity to notch another victory over the same opponents.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bangladesh secured their second-ever Cricket World Cup win in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 against Pakistan in Colombo.

Having battled to their first World Cup victory over Pakistan back in 2022, Bangladesh took the opportunity to notch another victory over the same opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Women in Green struggled to recover after Marufa Akter made short work of their top order, and Shorna Akter ended their innings as quickly as Bangladesh had begun it with three dismissals in 21 balls.

It left Bangladesh with 129 to chase and despite an early wobble, Rubya Haider steadied the ship as she reached her first international half century on her ODI debut.

Strong partnerships with Nigar Sultana Joty and Sobhana Mostary helped Bangladesh to chase down their target with ease and win by seven wickets.

Pakistan struggle to recover after Marufa's early impact

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Pakistan were dealt an early blow as Marufa Akter deliveries proved devastating for the top order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omaima Sohail was dismissed off her first ball as the fast bowler's delivery pitched outside off before shaping back in to strike the top of the stumps.

And her replacement Sidra Amin fell to the same fate as Marufa struck again to take two in two and make Pakistan’s task of setting a substantial total harder still.

Opener Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim then set about aiming to bring some consistency at the crease and while they certainly settled proceedings, they struggled to bring a needed upturn in pace.

Muneeba managed 17 off 35 balls before she was caught by 17-year-old Nishita Akter Nishi and Rameen’s dismissal followed shortly after as Nahida Akter took her second wicket in quick succession to leave Pakistan 47 for four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidra Nawaz joined Aliya Riaz at the crease and Rabeya Khan took a timely wicket to halt Pakistan momentum once again.

Bangladesh’s allrounder provoked big claims for LBW, and while it was not given out on the field, the review was upheld by the TV umpire to see Sidra depart for 15.

As captain Fatima Sana entered the fray, a strong innings was required and it looked like she could establish that as their partnership took Pakistan to 91.

But with the latter dismissed for 13, Fatima departed shortly after for 22 and they struggled to find consistency from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalia Pervaiz, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal all fell for less than 10 as Shorna Akter took three wickets in quick succession to halt Pakistan’s bottom order.

Diana Baig’s late effort of 16 not out left Bangladesh with a total of 129 runs to chase.

After delivering with the bat, Diana took that form into her bowling as she dismissed Fargana Hoque LBW for two.

But Bangladesh responded well to the early dismissal as Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akhter steadied the ship to take Bangladesh to 35 for two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Sharmin misjudged Shamim’s delivery to go out LBW for 10, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty’s entry hailed the start of a match-winning partnership.

Nigar and Rubya proved resilient to Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt, surviving despite their opponents using up all their reviews.

The pair ran up a partnership of 62 to make light work of the chase and take Bangladesh to 97 for three, before Nigar was caught by Diana at short mid-wicket for Fatima to take her first dismissal.

The Bangladesh skipper found the boundary five times to reach a total of 23 in a vital stint at the crease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Rubya who proved most prolific as she made her half century and took Bangladesh over 100 in the same hit as she sent Rameen’s delivery between point and cover for four.

And Sobhana Mostary was able to pick up where Nigar had left off as she hit 24 off 19 balls to form a partnership of 34 with Rubya.

As the debutant made a brilliant 54 not out, it was Sobhana’s sixth boundary that took the Tigresses over the line for a second-ever World Cup win.

Bangladesh v Pakistan – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pakistan 129 all out in 38.3 overs (Rameen Shamim 23, Fatima Sana 22; Shorna Akter 3/5, Nahida Akter 2/31)

Bangladesh 131/3 in 31.3 overs (Rubya Haider 54 not out, Sobhana Mostary 24 not out; Diana Baig 1/14, Rameen Shamim 1/25)

Bangladesh won by seven wickets.