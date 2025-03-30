Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New questions have surfaced about Shane Warne’s death after a police officer involved in the investigation claimed he was “ordered” to remove a “sex item” from the scene.

The Australian cricket legend died in March 2022 at age 52 after being found unresponsive in his villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Thai authorities ruled out foul play, and an autopsy from Surat Thani Hospital concluded Warne had died of natural causes.

However, a senior officer who was present at the scene has now alleged he was told to dispose of a bottle of pills used to treat erectile dysfunction. The drug, Kamagra, contains the same active ingredient as viagra but is not regulated in many countries.

“We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle,” the officer, who spoke anonymously to the Daily Mail, said. “These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne died on Koh Samui in 2022. | Getty Images

“So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this.

“It was a bottle, but we don’t know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to.”

Warne is widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest players, with 708 Test wickets - the second most in history. He was instrumental in Australia’s 1999 World Cup victory and played key roles in multiple Ashes series, though he was part of the losing team in the famous 2005 contest.

In 2000, he was named one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs, and Sir Viv Richards. Recently, his children - Brooke, Jackson, and Summer - paid tribute to their father on the third anniversary of his passing.