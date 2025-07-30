Stokes and Archer ruled out of crucial 5th Test v India as England dealt double blow

Stokes-less England will also miss the services of Archer

In a major development that could subtly shift the balance of the series decider at The Oval, England captain Ben Stokes is ruled out of the fifth and final Test against India with a biceps tendon injury on Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that vice-captain Ollie Pope will lead the hosts in the absence of the England skipper. England captain Stokes has battled persistent fitness concerns throughout the four Tests against India. Leading the hosts from the front, the England all-rounder bowled 140 overs - the most he’s delivered in any Test series since his debut in 2013.

"I've got a decent tear of one of the muscles that I can't pronounce," Stokes told reporters on the eve of the 5th Test in London. It is understood that Stokes will need at least 10 weeks to recover from his injury. England won’t play another Test match until the Ashes series kicks off against Australia in late November.

‘Risk was way too high’

Stokes is the leading wicket-taker in the India series

"It's one of those where it was weighing up the risk reward, and the risk was way too high for damaging this any further than it currently is. I wouldn't expect to put any of my other players at risk with an injury like this," Stokes added.

With 17 scalps to his name, the 34-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the India series. The England skipper was named the Player of the Match in the 4th Test as the veteran bagged six wickets and smashed a century (141) against India at Old Trafford.

No Jofra Archer in series decider

To manage the heavy workloads of the players, England have also rested Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse for the upcoming encounter. Overall, England have made four changes following the 4th Test, which ended in a stalemate.

Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue have been added to the England side for the series decider at The Oval. Spin-bowling all-rounder Bethell will play his first Test of this year after replacing Stokes in the lineup. England are heading to the 5th Test without a specialist spinner as Liam Dawson’s brief return to Test cricket ended after just one match.

England XI for 5th Test v India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.