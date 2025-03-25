A cricket captain has had surgery but remains in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack during a game.

Ex-Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal was rushed to hospital yesterday (March 24) after having a heart attack in a domestic match for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

According to reports, the 36-year-old complained of chest pains during the 50-over match; treatment was initially given to him on the field before he was rushed to hospital in Savar. Doctors said he was in a critical condition by the time he arrived.

The former one-day international captain apparently suffered a severe cardiac arrest and had to be taken into the operating theatre for immediate assistance.

It has been reported that Iqbal had an angioplasty - a medical procedure that opens up narrow and blocked blood vessels in order to improve blood flow. The root cause of the cricketer’s heart attack is not known at the time of publication.

Posting on his Facebook page while in recovery, Iqbal said: “Some incidents make us realise the reality and how small this life is and in this small life, whatever we can do or not everyone should stand beside everyone and this is my little request.

“We live due to our heartbeat, but this heartbeat can stop without any announcement, and we tend to forget that often. Ahead of starting my activities yesterday, did I know what was going to happen to me?

“By the grace of Allah and blessings of everyone, I returned and I am fortunate that I got some good people during this time of crisis and through their wisdom and relentless hard work, I overcame this crisis. Some incident made us realise the reality and how small this life is and in this small life whatever we can do or not everyone should stand beside everyone and this is my humble request. I am extremely grateful to everyone for their love.”

Debashis Chowdhury, a medical officer of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said: “He [Iqbal] suffered a heart attack. What I know so far is that his heart started to function better.”