England are battling back in their Ashes tussle with Australia at Old Trafford - but could the English weather damage hopes?

England and Australia are in the midst of a titanic battle for the Ashes in what has already been a test series full of controversy, entertainment and major talking points.

As it stands, it is the men from down under that currently have a narrow advantage in the series but England have hit back in impressive style thanks to the inspirational form of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood - but their attempts to get back on level-terms could be handed a major setback by an old English problem - the weather!

Australia & England captains' Pat Cummins & Ben Stokes after the Ashes Test at a sold-out Headingley (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

What is the current state of play?

There is no doubt England have the upper hand in the fourth test as they look to level up a series they trailed by two matches prior to their impressive win at Headingley.

After restricting Australia to 317 all-out in their first innings, England thrived as they took to the middle and a stunning knock of 189 from Zak Crawley and a 99 from Jonny Bairstow laid the foundations for a first innings lead of 275. When the third day’s play came to a close, three wickets from the influential Mark Wood had the visitors rocking at 113/4, meaning they still sit 162 runs shy of England’s total with two games to play.

England's Mark Wood & Chris Woakes leave the field victorious after carrying their side to victory in the third test against Australia in the recent Ashes Test at Headingley (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Pat Cummins and his players are still up against it, despite the prospect of the final two days being washed out by the persistant rain currently hitting Old Trafford. But how could the next 48 hours look as England aim to tie up the series and send us into a thrilling decider at the Kia Oval.

What are the prospects of play on Saturday?

BBC Weather presenter Louise Lear:“It was always forecast that today was going to be a tricky one. And it’s not changed looking at what’s happened this morning. We’ve seen some heavy rain so far. It’s turning light and drizzly at the moment. Interestingly there is a bit of a window, so maybe around lunchtime you might get an hour or two, when the rain eases. How much drizzle and dampness is around at that time, it’s tough to tell. After that there is another pulse of weather. If we do get a window of opportunity, it’s going to be a very brief one.

“It is going to be cloudy all day and once the heavy rain eases it’s going to stay damp and drizzly. I am not expert as to what point you say ‘it’s dry enough let’s get on the pitch’ and I’m sure the Australians will be saying it’s not dried off, and England will be keen to get on.”

Could there be play on Sunday?