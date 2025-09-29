The batters to watch at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

From seasoned accumulators to big hitters, here are the batters to look out for from each of the teams competing in India and Sri Lanka. | Deepak Malik / CREIMAS/ ICC

As the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 approaches, attention turns to those likely to be in contention for the top run scorer prize.

From seasoned accumulators to big hitters, here are the batters to look out for from each of the teams competing in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia - Beth Mooney

Mooney has been in scintillating form in 2025. She has hit double figures in every ODI she has featured in this year, with standout performances against India and England. The wicketkeeper-batter hit a half century against England in Hobart before following that with the joint second-fastest women's ODI century as they took on India in New Chandigarh. Her calmness under pressure will be key in big games.

Bangladesh - Sharmin Akhter Supta

Sharmin has shown her quality at the crease throughout Bangladesh’s qualifiers this year, only striking a total of less than 20 once in eight ODIs. She came agonisingly close to her maiden ODI century in April, finishing with a total of 94 not out in a victory over Thailand. As Bangladesh’s top ODI run scorer in the last year, the 29-year-old will be vital if they are to make a mark in their second-ever appearance in the competition.

England - Nat Sciver-Brunt

As far as batting is concerned, it is hard to look beyond England skipper Sciver-Brunt. She sits second in the ICC ODI batting rankings and though she will often not open the batting, the all-rounder provides a reassuring presence at the crease - often proving England’s saviour. She has already hit four half-centuries in ODI’s this year and will no doubt be in search of more in India.

India - Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana tops the ICC ODI batting rankings with her consistency in the longer formats making it clear to see why. The 29-year-old Indian vice-captain has hit three centuries and three half centuries in ODIs in 2025 alone, averaging 62 at the crease in her 13 innings this year. Those totals have come against some of the strongest opposition, too, as she hit 117 against Australia as India claimed victory in their second ODI in September.

New Zealand - Georgia Plimmer

Opener Georgia Plimmer proved instrumental in New Zealand’s ODI series win against Sri Lanka at the start of the year. Her 112 helped them to their decisive victory in March before she continued that form for New Zealand A, notching another century against England A in Derby. In the last year, she is New Zealand’s second-highest run scorer and will hope to make the top spot her own in India.

Pakistan - Sidra Amin

Sidra enters the World Cup in fine form at the crease. In her seven ODI matches this year, she has hit a half century more often than not. Most notably, South Africa struggled to dismiss the 33-year-old in September as she ran up 121 not out and 122 in back-to-back matches. In over half of her ODIs this year, she racked up the most runs for Pakistan and will undoubtedly be key to their success at the crease when they head to the World Cup.

South Africa - Marizanne Kapp

Having been rested for South Africa’s ODIs earlier in the year, 36-year-old Kapp appears to be hitting form at the perfect time. She hit 121 not out against Pakistan in September in a Player of the Match display, having put in strong showings of totals over 30 against

the West Indies following her return. Having made her ODI debut in 2009, she will bring invaluable experience to South Africa’s batting line-up and seems set to use that nous to peak right on time.

Sri Lanka - Harshiva Samarawickrama

In the last year, Samarawickrama was the top run scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs. Since the start of 2025, she has hit four half-centuries, with her highest total coming against World Cup rivals South Africa as she recorded the highest individual score of 77 to help Sri Lanka take victory. The 27-year-old will no doubt want to show the Colombo crowds exactly what she is capable of at the crease when the World Cup gets underway.