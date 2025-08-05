The Hundred: Warner, Williamson fail to fire as Rashid seals London derby for Invincibles in Lord’s opener

David Warner and Kane Williamson recorded identical low scores as London Spirit lost The Hundred 2025 opener to Oval Invincibles by six wickets at Lord’s.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from firing a jibe at England maestro Joe Root in the build-up to The Hundred 2025 opener, Australia's Warner capped off a forgetful debut for Kane Williamson’s men at the Lord’s on Tuesday. Coached by former Australian head coach Justin Langer, Williamson-led London Spirit were outplayed by Oval Invincibles in the curtain-raiser at The Home of Cricket. Giving Root a special mention while speaking to BBC Sport in the lead-up to his Hundred debut, Warner had pointed out that England’s key anchor Root is still searching for his first century in Australia.

Turning the blockbuster London derby into a low-scoring encounter, Sam Curran and Rashid Khan shared six wickets as London Spirit folded for 80 in their campaign opener. Climbing up the charts in the fifth edition of the tournament, Curran became the joint-third-highest wicket-taker with 36 scalps to his name in 29 appearances. Curran’s teammate and Afghan spin wizard, Rashid, completed 17 wickets with match-winning figures of 3 for 11 in 20 balls against the London derby rivals.

Warner, Williamson fizzle out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rashid Khan was named the Player of the Match in the Hundred 2025 opener at Lord's

Roped in as the leader of the London Spirit in this Hundred competition, New Zealand great Williamson announced his arrival with a glorious boundary on the second ball of his debut innings. However, Williamson notched up a forgetful score of 9 off 7 balls on Jason Behrendorff’s ninth delivery of the contest. Thirty balls after the London Spirit’s below-par start, Warner perished for 9 off 10 balls. Barring Wayne Madsen (10), Ashton Turner (21) and Ryan Higgins (12), none of the London Spirit batters registered double-digit scores in the first London derby of this season’s Hundred.

Rashid shines on Oval debut

Debutant for the Invincibles, Rashid made sure London Spirit surrendered for the second-lowest total by a men's team at The Hundred. Though London Spirit staged a mini comeback with Liam Dawson, who took 2 for 9 in 20 balls, Sam Billings’ Oval Invincibles eased past their London rivals by chasing down the 80-run target by losing four wickets in 69 balls.

Opener Will Jacks top-scored with a run-a-ball 24 while spin sensation Rashid was named the Player of the Match.“Nice to get off to a winning start, good to perform for the side. It was a good surface; there was spin on offer, when I was bowling. I was trying to hit the right areas. I mixed things up and it worked out well,” Rashid said after the match. On Tuesday, Manchester Originals will meet Southern Brave in the second game of The Hundred at Old Trafford.