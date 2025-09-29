The players to watch at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka | Deepak Malik / CREIMAS/ ICC

All the sides have a wealth of young talent travelling to the subcontinent that will look to light up the tournament from ball one.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka gets underway on 30 September, and all eight teams have named their squads that will compete for the title.

Below are the most exciting young prospects that you should look out for at CWC 2025.

Georgia Voll - Australia

Twenty-two-year-old Georgia Voll has had a rapid start to her ODI career for Australia. The top order batter has scored 173 runs in just four appearances at an average of 57.66.

This includes a top score of 101 against India in Brisbane last December, before she scored another hundred for Australia A against England A in April.

Voll looks to have the skill set to score runs in bunches, and she could help drive Australia to another lengthy World Cup run.

Alice Capsey - England

At 21, Alice Capsey is already an experienced player on the international stage and has racked up 26 caps in ODIs for England.

The all-rounder averages 23.58 with the ball and 20.17 with the bat in the format, and is in fine domestic form coming into CWC 2025

Capsey scored two 50s and took 12 wickets in the Hundred last month, showing she is ready to take on the world in India.

Nishita Akter Nishi - Bangladesh

Spinner Nishita Akter Nishi was a star of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup for Bangladesh in January.

The 17-year-old earned two caps at 15 against Pakistan in 2023, and will make her World Cup debut next month.

The off-spinner can turn the ball a long way and produced a highlight dismissal of West Indies’ Jahzara Claxton in the U19 World Cup, squaring the batter up and hitting the top of her middle stump.

Flora Devonshire - New Zealand

Uncapped all-rounder Flora Devonshire is set to make her ODI debut for New Zealand on the biggest stage.

The left-arm off-spinner has two T20I caps for the White Ferns as she debuted this year in their series against Sri Lanka.

Though Devonshire didn’t bat, she impressed with the ball in her second appearance, taking one for 12 off two overs.

Eyman Fatima - Pakistan

20-year-old Eyman Fatima is one of Pakistan’s most promising prospects and has earned her spot in the World Cup squad, despite not having an ODI cap to date.

She was Pakistan’s leading run scorer at the 2023 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup with 157 runs at an average of 52.33, with a top score of 65* off 60 deliveries against Rwanda.

Eyman made her T20I debut in August against Ireland, scoring 23 off 16 balls.

Dewmi Vihanga - Sri Lanka

Promising all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga looks set to make an impact for Sri Lanka after impressing with the ball in her four ODI caps, which all came in this year’s Tri Nations series.

The 20-year-old averages just 18.81 over her four appearances with best figures of five for 43 against South Africa in May.

Vihanga finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11.

Annerie Dercksen - South Africa

Annerie Dercksen was the first South African to win the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award, when she did so in 2024.

The all-rounder is excellent in every facet of the game, averaging 36.54 with the bat and 27.8 with the ball in 13 ODIs to this point.

The 24-year-old is in top form coming into CWC 2025, after she scored 104 from No. 7, at a strike rate of 123, against Sri Lanka in May.

Dercksen will be key to South Africa’s run at the World Cup, both by picking up crucial runs down the order and bowling consistent line and length in the middle of the innings.

Kranti Gaud - India

Due to the conditions in India, to be a pace bowler, you have to have something special, and Kranti Gaud fits that bill.

The 22-year-old has only six caps to her name in ODIs so far, but she has performed brilliantly, cementing her place in India’s World Cup squad.

During her country's tour of England this summer, she joined Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav as the only players to ever take six wickets for India in ODIs in the country, with six for 52 at Chester-le-Street.

Heading into the World Cup, Gaud’s average sits at an impressive 18.53, and she looks set to make an impact for the hosts.