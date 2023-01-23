England are competing in the U19 women’s world Cup and will hope to compete in the final this weekend

The first ever U19 women’s world cup has been getting underway in South Africa with history being made. South Africa’s Madison Landsman became the first ever women to get a hat-trick at the U19 women’s World Cup and this was soon followed up by Rwanda’s Henriette Ishimwe who took four wickets in as many balls in a remarkable day for the country’s cricket record.

16 countries have been involved in the tournament, split into four groups and the top three from each group progressing into the two super groups. England have won all six of their matches so far and Grace Scriven has been a shining star for the youngsters.

Scriven scored 93 off just 56 balls to help England to a 121 win over Ireland in their recent outing and the skipper also hit 45 and took four wickets in England’s win against Zimbabwe as her opponents were bowled out for just 23 after 12 overs.

New Zealand have also won all their super group matches with England only edging them to top spot in the group on net run rate. The two sides will battle it out for the top place later this week with India and Australia the other likely contenders for the semi-final places.

Grace Scrivens receives a PCA award in October 2022

However one of the biggest surprises came when Rwanda pulled off the biggest upset in the tournament yet by defeating the West Indies by four wickets to knock them out the competition. Their incredible win came after they defeated Zimbabwe - another Full ICC Member nation - by 39 runs on Tuesday. Rwanda’s participation at the U19 World Cup marks the nation’s first appearance in a tournament of this stature.

Here is all you need to know about the U19 women’s world cup final...

When is the U19 women’s world cup final?

The U19 women’s world cup final will take place on Sunday 29 January 2023. The match will start at 11.45am GMT (13.45pm local time). The match will be played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom.

How to watch the U19 women’s world cup

Sky Sports will be showing the final of the U19 women’s world cup on Sky Sports Mix. The coverage of the event will start at 11.45pm and subcription for Sky Sports start at £46/month. Now TV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels and these can cost from £11.98/day.

Who is still left in the tournament?

There were four teams who did not make it to the final stages of the tournament: Scotland, Indonesia, Zimbabwe and the USA. Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and India all topped their groups winning all three of their matches.

Here are the two super groups in the women’s U19 World Cup:

Group 1:

India

Australia

South Africa

Bangladesh

UAE

Sri Lanka

Group 2:

England

New Zealand

Pakistan

West Indies

Rwanda

Ireland

When are the remaining matches?

Tuesday 24 January:

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 11.45am

New Zealand vs Pakistan 11.45am

Wednesdsay 25 January:

UAE vs Bangladesh 11.45am

England vs West Indies 11.45am

Friday 27 January:

Semi-final 1 8am

Semi-final 2 11.45am

Sunday 29 Janury