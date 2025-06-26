Whack it like Wyatt-Hodge: England Cricket partners with director Gurinder Chadha to create blockbuster film trailer inspired by Bend It Like Beckham

Ahead of this summer’s highly anticipated England Women vs India Women series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has teamed up with award-winning British-Indian director, Gurinder Chadha, the mastermind behind Bend It Like Beckham, to create a blockbuster trailer celebrating the upcoming series.

Chadha’s first women’s sports film in more than 20 years, the new trailer stars players Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Lauren Filer and Heather Knight to tell the story of the fierce rivalry between the two teams.

The short promotional film is Chadha’s first sports film since cultural football phenomenon Bend it Like Beckham. It celebrates the fierce rivalry but also the cultural unity between the two teams and their fans, as well as spotlighting the evolution of women’s cricket into the sporting spectacle it is today.

England Women players Lauren Filer, Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight on set with director Gurinder Chadha

Drawing influence from her previous work, the new three-minute, action packed film uses a mixture of legendary England vs India moments as well as newly shot sequences.

The trailer also nods to the vibrant British-Indian cricket community across England and Wales, and the shared passion of England and India fans, including the Barmy Army, capturing their collective excitement for the upcoming series.

From recreations of the shirt-waving drama between Sourav Ganguly and Andrew Flintoff, to the much-discussed run-out the last time the England Women’s side faced India at Lord’s, the trailer makes subtle references to some of the iconic scenes in Bend It Like Beckham, and shows the drama and excitement the upcoming series between the two nations is guaranteed to bring, whilst injecting some of Chadha’s trademark wit.

Off the back of a successful first series against West Indies under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Head Coach Charlotte Edwards, the team is expecting fierce competition from India as they build up to a World Cup in September, hosted in India. Fans can expect unlimited drama between the two sides as they watch world-class players battle it out on the pitch in some of the biggest venues across England and Wales.

Commenting on the release of the trailer, England Women’s captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said: “I grew up watching Bend It Like Beckham, so it’s really exciting to be working with Gurinder to produce something special for women’s cricket. Playing India is always a massive test, and we love the rivalry with them, so the film trailer is really the perfect way of showing what it’s all about - unlimited drama and lots of action. The real viewing will be out on the pitch, and we can’t wait to get out there and put a show on for the fans!”

For the first time, England Women will play India alongside England Men and England Men’s Mixed Disability team, demonstrating the significance of the joint series and the ECB’s ambition to raise the profile of the women’s team, creating long-term fans as it builds towards the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in 2026, which will take place on home soil.

On working with the ECB, director Gurinder Chadha said: “I was delighted to be asked to work on this project with England Women. I’m a huge fan of women in sport and I grew up with this tumultuous series as my dad was a HUGE cricket fan, so I was inspired by his love of the game to champion yet another women’s sport that’s so important to me. The current England squad has a great energy, and I wish them the best of luck in the upcoming series again India – but India also has a great squad so I’m sure it will be fantastic moment for the game and fans whomever you support! I’ll be there watching, and I hope a lot of other fans will be too!”

Clare Connor, ECB Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women added: “Gurinder’s previous film, Bend It Like Beckham, was decades ahead of its time in terms of celebrating women in sport, particularly for South-Asian women in Britain. She was the perfect person to work with on this trailer, and we hope this film shows the impact women’s cricket is having by spotlighting this major series and creating excitement ahead of a World Cup on home soil next summer.”

The short film is available to watch on England Cricket social channels and website https://www.ecb.co.uk/india-trailer, with the real viewing starting from 28 June at Trent Bridge. Get ready for unlimited drama this summer, tickets are available at www.ecb.co.uk/tickets/england