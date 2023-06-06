England failed to impress in the last Ashes meeting but a new-look side is set to provide a challenge for defending champions Australia this year.

The Ashes 2023 are just over a week away and this year's meeting between cricket titans England and Australia is being billed as the biggest crunch match since the iconic 2005 edition of the game.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has pioneered a new wave of attacking cricket into the international side's set-up with an impressive 10 wins from 12 since taking the job.

In recent fixtures, New Zealand and Pakistan have succumbed to the all-guns-blazing approach that McCullum has ushered in alongside captain Ben Stokes and fans are eager to see that approach used once again against Australia.

Stokes has confirmed that England won't 'change for anything or any situation', even on such a big stage as the Ashes, as his team looks for a first win since 2015.

There's set to be drama right up until the Ashes begin, with the latest from the England camp being that spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the series.

35-year-old Moeen Ali is rumoured to be considering coming out of Test retirement to play in this year's Ashes as England scramble to replace Leach with just days to go.

Here's all you need to know about The Ashes 2023 , how it can be drawn and who would keep the famous Urn in that scenario.

Tim Paine of Australia celebrates with the Urn after winning the Ashes in 2019 (Image: Getty Images)

When and where will the Ashes 2023 series start?

Cricket fans don't have to wait much longer until the Ashes 2023 starts with the first men's test match beginning on Friday, June 16 at Edgbaston.

The second, third, fourth and fifth tests will then follow before the end of July in a bumper summer of cricket action.

Here is the full list of text fixtures:

First Test, Edgbaston, - Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20

Second Test, Lord's - Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2

Third Test, Clean Slate Headingley - Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10

Fourth Test, Emirates Old Trafford - Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23

Fifth Test, The Kia Oval - Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31

Who won the previous Ashes meeting between England and Australia?

The last Ashes series took place in the winter of 2021/22 and was held in Australia.

The Aussies ran out convincing winners in that Ashes series, winning four tests and drawing one as they kept the Ashes for the third series in a row.

There's been a lot of change in the England cricket set-up since then with McCullum coming in, Stokes being appointed and some familiar faces being recalled.

Who will keep the Urn if England and Australia draw at the Ashes 2023?

The urn will go home with either England or Australia (Image: Getty Images)

Every Ashes series is made up of five five-day test matches with each one being won by either England or Australia or ending in a draw.

A test match draw happens when neither side is bowled out or reaches their run target in the final innings.

If neither England nor Australia manage to win more test matches than the other in the Ashes series, it is an overall draw. In this situation, the famous earn is retained by the previous winners.