England’s Ashes hopes are still alive following two wicket win at Headingley

England have managed to keep the Ashes Test series alive after another thrilling fixture saw Mark Wood and Chris Woakes bring home a two wicket win on the fourth day at Headingley.

Harry Brook hit 75 but it was ultimately left to the two bowlers who were playing their first Ashes fixture of the year to get them the necessary 21 runs required and reach the 251 run-chase. Australia’s Mitchell Starc was in rampant form as he took a vicious 5-78, nearly stealing the game away from the hosts but an unbeaten 32 from Woakes ensured that England now head to Old Trafford still with a chance of winning back the precious urn.

Wood was named player of the match as he took 5-34 in the first innings, as well as hitting 24 runs off just eight balls, before taking a further two wickets and bringing England over the line with the bat in the second.

With nine days to go before the next installment, here is all you need to know ahead of the fourth Ashes Test match...

When is the next Test match?

The fourth Test will take place from Wednesday 19th July and will conclude on Sunday 23rd July if all five days are required. Similarly to the previous three, the day’s play will be scheduled to start at 11am each day and conclude around 6.30pm depending on light and the number of overs which have been played.

Mark Wood (L) and Chris Woakes leave the field after England beat Australia by two wickets

Where is the next Test match being played?

Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground will host the penultimate Test. Home to Lancashire County Cricket, remaining tickets for the Test can be found on the LCC website, although it is suggested that only premium tickets or hospitality packages are left.

England last played at the ground in August 2022, beating South Africa by an innings and 85 runs, however their last fixture against Australia in Manchester ended with the visitors securing a 185 win.

How to watch the fourth Test match

Sky Sports will have all the action from the pitch. The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 9.30am and a countdown programme beginning at 8am ahead of the 11am scheduled start time.

Fans can add Sky Sport Cricket channels to their Sky packages from just £15/month with full packages starting from £34/month. Those with Sky Sports can also live stream the action from Birmingham through the SkyGo app and on the Sky Sports website.

Additionally, the BBC will be broadcasting a highlights show at 7pm every day of the Test match which can be watched on BBC Two and streamed through BBC iPlayer.

Squad news

Ollie Robinson is now the latest injury concern for England after struggling with back problems in Headingley. He appears fit to bat but unable to bowl and it is not known whether the nine day rest period will be enough to get him back up and ready.

Here are the current squads ahead of the fourth Test match:

England squad: Ben Stokes (C), Mooen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood