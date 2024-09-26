'Cristiano Ronaldo was right' - Former Man United striker outlines Red Devils needed rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While a majority felt that Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy was significantly damaged by his comments, Louis Saha has gone on record to explain why he believes that the Portuguese sensation was right to air his views.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said that Cristiano Ronaldo was right to tell his former club that they were in need of a rebuild, even if it led to his eventual departure.

Having criticised manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazer ownership regime and the club's facilities in a high-profile interview with Piers Morgan after a slow start to the 2022/2023 campaign, Ronaldo left Old Trafford to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo was right when he said that Manchester United needed to rebuild everything, he was right when he said it two years ago. "I think part of the reason they have rebuilt everything is because of what he said in that interview," Saha told Casino Hawks.

"Look at the training ground and talk of a new stadium, things have changed. "You can even look at Ruud van Nistelrooy coming in. These things do take time but it seemed that people at the club started to listen, they started to understand how fans were feeling.

"It’s only right that the club listened to people who were there in Sir Alex Ferguson’s era, that’s what fans want to get back, that feeling.

"The club should be listening to people like Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Ruud van Nistelrooy, this club needs to again understand how to win things.

"What Cristiano and Rio mentioned is the way the club used to be and how the players need to get that confidence that we had, rebuilding the club around them will help."